AURORA — The Mesabi Range College softball team picked up a pair of divisional wins Sunday, downing Hibbing 21-12 in the first game. In the second, the Lady Norse downed the Cardinals 13-9.
Grace Phenning got the win in the circle for Mesabi Range in Game 1, giving up 12 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits and four walks. She struck out one. Gena Mancini took the loss for Hibbing, giving up 18 runs (11 earned) on 13 hits and six walks over five innings. She struck out eight. Sofie Anderson pitched the final inning for the Cardinals, surrendering three runs on two hits.
Amelia Fritz led the way at the plate for Mesabi Range, finishing 3-5 with four RBIs, four RBIs, three runs scored, two doubles and a home run. Helen Phenning, Hailey Aho and Thea Busch all collected three hits apiece. Aho added five runs scored and three RBIs, Besch had three RBIs and two runs scored and Phenning crossed home plate twice. Grace Phenning was 1-4 with three RBIs and a home run.
For Hibbing, Kaija Gams led the way going 4-4 with a double, a home run, six RBIs and two runs scored. Anderson finished with a pair of hits and two runs scored.
In game two, Fritz got the win in the circle, giving up nine runs (eight earned) on five hits and 13 walks. She struck out seven. Anderson took the loss and pitched the first four and one-third innings for Hibbing, giving up 10 runs (nine earned) on eight hits and four walks. She struck out six. Mancini pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, giving up three runs on one hit and four walks.
At the plate, Fritz went 4-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs to lead Mesabi Range. MJ Malecha was 2-3. Aho went 1-2 with a solo home run.
Athena Dunham led the Cardinals going 2-3 with two runs scored. Mancini finished 1-3 with two RBIs.
Mesabi Range (5-13, 4-4 MCAC North) will take on Vermilion today in Aurora for a doubleheader. Start time is set for 10:30 a.m. Hibbing is set to take on Rainy River in a doubleheader on Wednesday.
