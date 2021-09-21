VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range volleyball team moved to 3-1 in conference play with a 3-2 win over divisional opponent Itasca (25-15, 21-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11).
Taylor Mejdrich, Carlee Maly and Camryn Olsen led a strong Lady Norse attack with Mejdrich and Maly putting down 17 kills and Olsen adding 15. Mejdrich added two aces and 28 digs to her stat line, Maly had 13 digs and Olsen had two aces and seven blocks.
RayAnna Wolden added 18 digs and Lara Poderzay had 30 set assists. Sophie Christofferson finished with 16 set assists, two blocks and 22 digs. Sakhia Howard-Reynolds added three ace serves.
Mesabi Range (3-6, 3-1 MCAC North) will travel to Vermilion tonight for a 6:30 p.m. match.
