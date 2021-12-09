VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range women’s basketball team built up a large lead after one quarter of play with Gogebic and used that as fuel the rest of the evening to pick up the 69-47 win Wednesday night at home.
The Lady Norse were led by Alani Pettis with 25 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Bonnie Taylor finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Sophia Christofferson chipped in with 11 points.
The Lady Samsons were paced by Karee’ Thompson’s 15 points. Nateonia Russell added 11.
Mesabi Range (2-5) will host Western Tech tonight beginning at 5:30 p.m.
GCC 7 18 14 8 — 47
MRC 20 13 19 17 — 69
Gogebic: Amaya Bozeman 9, Karee’ Thompson 15, Noami Alli 2, Nateonia Russell 11, Julia Tarro 2, Marie-Louise de Jong 8; Three pointers: Bozeman 1, Thompson 2; Free throws: 8-18; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Bozeman.
Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 13, Alani Pettis 25, Sophia Christofferson 11, Christianna Monger 5, Winter Sainio 6, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 9; Three pointers: Pettis 1, Monger 1; Free throws: 17-25; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mesabi Range 72,
Gogebic 58
At Virginia, the Mesabi Range men followed up the women’s win with one of their own, downing the Samsons 72-58.
Johnny Spencer led the Norsemen in scoring with 22 points while adding nine boards to his stat line. Mohammed Mohamud finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the double-double effort. Lyric Radford added 12 points and Michael Johnson finished with 11. Johnson also picked up the double-double with 12 rebounds.
Marlen Williams led Gogebic with a game-high 29 points.
Mesabi Range (2-7) will host Western Tech tonight at 7:30 p.m.
GCC 25 33 — 58
MRC 41 31 — 72
Gogebic: Yohance London 2, Marlen Williams 29, Trevon Clark 8, Elijah Owens 1, Adam Libertoski 2, Donald Davis 6, Christiasn Hocking 10; Three pointers: Williams 3, Davis 1; Free throws: 6-13; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Williams, Clark.
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 12, Mohammed Mohamud 17, Ziaire Davis 5, Louis Carter 5, Johnny Spencer 22, Michael Johnson 11; Three pointers: Radford 1, Mohamud 3, Davis 1, Spencer 1, Johnson 2; Free throws: 14-20; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.