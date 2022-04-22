BRAINERD — The Mesabi Range baseball team picked up a pair of solid wins on Thursday, downing divisional foe Itasca twice in a non-conference series.
The Norsemen took Game 1 6-5 before coming out on top in the second game 10-6.
In the first game, Mesabi Range took an early 2-1 lead after the first inning and fended off every punch from the Vikings after that to maintain the one-run lead. At the plate, Tom Nemanich got the start, giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four. Breydan Carson pitched the next inning and secured the win, giving up one run on one hit and three walks while striking out one. Emmot Nathan closed things out in the top of the seventh with a perfect inning, including one strikeout.
At the plate, Jackson Bode led the way going 3-4 with three runs scored. Nick Peters was 2-4 with two RBIs and Gage Kracht finished 2-4. Daniel Moore, Brandon Lind, Max Grundhofer and Cole Meyer all collected hits with Moore adding two RBIs and Lind one.
In game two, the Norse found themselves trailing 6-0 after three innings, but rattled off 10 unanswered in the final four innings to get the win.
Mason Carlson got the win on the mound for Mesabi Range, giving up six runs (four earned) on 10 hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out one. Joe Berset pitched the final two innings, surrendering one run (unearned) with one walk. He struck out two.
At the plate, Dawson Tweet went 3-2 with a home run, an RBI and three runs scored. Kracht finished 3-5 with two runs and two RBIs. Logan Nordby finished 1-5 with three RBIs. Peters and Lind each collected a pair of hits with Grundhofer and Meyer adding one apiece.
Mesabi Range will open up divisional play Sunday when they take on Northland in a doubleheader.
SOFTBALL
Northland 12, 8
Mesabi Range 5, 3
At Mountain Iron, the Mesabi Range softball team suffered a pair of losses on Friday, falling 12-5 to Northland in their opener before falling by a score of 8-3 in the second game.
The Lady Norse were riddled with errors in the first game, collecting 10 in total. Grace Phenning got the loss in the circle, giving up 12 runs (only three earned) on 11 hits and five walks. She struck out four.
At the plate, Hailey Aho went 3-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Julia Knapper finished 2-2 with a run scored. Helen Phenning and Kansas Neari also collected hits in the loss.
Mesabi Range still struggled defensively in the second game with four errors. Amelia Fritz pitched a complete five innings in the loss, giving up eight runs (three earned) on three hits and 11 walks. She struck out nine along the way.
Helen Phenning, Grace Phenning, Neari and Fritz collected hits in the loss.
Mesabi Range will be back in action on Sunday when they play Hibbing in a doubleheader in Aurora. First pitch is set for 10 a.m.
