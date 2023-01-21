VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team picked up one of their most important wins of the season on Saturday, using a 44-point second half to run past visiting Central Lakes, 75-57.

Johnny Spencer led the Norse in the win with 18 points and six rebounds. Nataj Sanders and Ziaire Davis finished with 13 points apiece with Davis grabbing eight boards. Mark Campbell finished with 10 points and Zion Sanford had eight points and five assists.

