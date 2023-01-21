VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range men’s basketball team picked up one of their most important wins of the season on Saturday, using a 44-point second half to run past visiting Central Lakes, 75-57.
Johnny Spencer led the Norse in the win with 18 points and six rebounds. Nataj Sanders and Ziaire Davis finished with 13 points apiece with Davis grabbing eight boards. Mark Campbell finished with 10 points and Zion Sanford had eight points and five assists.
The Raiders were led by Josh Rogers’ 12 points. Carrson Jones finished with 10.
Mesabi Range (12-6, 5-1 MCAC North) hit the road on Wednesday when they travel to Fond du Lac.
CLC 28 29 — 57
MNMR 31 44 — 75
Central Lakes: David Hosea 8, Michael Scott 2, Carrson Jones 10, Anthony Burch 9, Langston Bins 5, Denzil Walker 8, Josh Rogers 12, Broden Fleisher 3; Three pointers: Jones 2, Burch 1, Bins 1, Walker 1, Fleisher 1; Free throws: 11-19; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 5, Mark Campell II 10, Kaeleb Roberts 1, Zion Sanford 8, Nataj Sanders 13, Johnny Spencer 18, Ziaire Davis 13, Chris Rogers 3, Anthony Rayson 4; Three pointers: Carter 1, Campbell 2, Spencer 2, Savis 1; Free throws: 9-18; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Central Lakes 77,
Mesabi Range 51
VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range women’s basketball team went down by 16 points after one quarter to visiting Central Lakes and never found a way back as the Raiders ran away with things 77-51.
Anna Fink led the Norse in the loss with 19 points, including five made threes, and nine rebounds. Deetra Davis finished with a 14-point, 12-rebounds double-double.
Central Lakes was led by Jacey Rydberg’s 21 points. Samantha Quigley had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Alyssa Torgeson had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Mesabi Range (0-13, 0-4 MCAC North) is next scheduled to play on Friday at Rainy River.
CLC 22 17 7 31 — 77
MNMR 6 13 17 15 — 51
Central Lakes: Jaime Johnson 6, Kalli Papenfuss 8, Clara Meyer 1, Anessa Davis 4, Alyssa Torgeson 17, Samantha Quigley 20, Jacey Rydberg 21; Three pointers: Quigley 4; Free throws: 9-21; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Torgeson.
Mesabi Range: Kylie Anderson 3, Bonnie Taylor 6, Elizabeth Hey 4, Anna Fink 19, Deetra Davis 14, Amelia Fritz 3, Janie Potts 2; Three pointers: Anderson 1, Fink 5, Fritz 1; Free throws: 14-23; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.