MINNEAPOLIS -- The Mesabi Range College baseball team opened the season with a doubleheader at US Bank Stadium, but things didn’t go as planned.
The Norsemen were swept by Century College 11-1 and 23-0 in the five-inning contests.
Mesabi Range was led by Cole Meyer with a double and Blake Warner with a single in the game.
Soto scored the Norse’s lone run in the bottom of the fifth. Mesabi’s Konrad Kisch took the loss on the hill after going three innings and giving up seven runs on nine hits.
The Wood Ducks, meanwhile, scored 11 runs on 15 hits. Five Century players had multiple hits. Chad Fox for Century went four innings to get the win. He allowed no runs on two hits.
In game two, Century used a 14-run third inning to secure the victory.
The Norsemen were paced by Dawson Tweet, Trent Braaten, Meyer and Jack Kelly, each with a hit. Zach Nelson took the loss for Mesabi Range after going two innings and allowing 12 runs (11 earned) on 12 hits. Century’s Blake Gulden grabbed the win after tossing three scoreless innings of three hit ball.
Mesabi Range (0-2) plays Saturday at St. John’s junior varsity.
