VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range women’s basketball team held a four point lead going into the fourth quarter Monday night against visiting Riverland, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils outscored the Lady Norse 22-12 in the final frame to take the contest 63-57.

Mesabi Range was led by Alani Pettis who finished with a game-high 21 points. Pettis also finished with 14 rebounds for the double-double.

Sakhia Howard-Reynolds finished with 10 points for the Lady Norse. Bonnie Taylor finished with eight.

Riverland was led by Imani Colon who had a team-high 18 points. Nora Mecoleta finished with 14 points and Camryn McQuery tallied 10. Mecoleta and McQuery had a big night on the boards, pulling down 18 and 12, respectively.

Mesabi Range (1-2) battled Rainy River on Tuesday night. Results from that game will be in Thursday’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune.

RCC 15 16 10 22 — 63

MRC 15 10 20 12 — 57

Riverland: Elyse Hebrink 7, Imani Colon 18, Cayli Miles 9, Camryn McQuery 10, Nora Mecoleta 14, Trinity Simpson 3, Savannah Longhoma 2; Three pointers: Hebrink 1, Colon 2, Miles 1; Free throws: 7-13; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.

Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 8, Alani Pettis 21, Sophia Chritofferson 5, Christianna Monger 6, Winter Sainio 7, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 10; Three pointers: Taylor 1, Pettis 1, Christofferson 1, Monger 2; Free throws: 11-15; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments