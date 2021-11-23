VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range women’s basketball team held a four point lead going into the fourth quarter Monday night against visiting Riverland, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils outscored the Lady Norse 22-12 in the final frame to take the contest 63-57.
Mesabi Range was led by Alani Pettis who finished with a game-high 21 points. Pettis also finished with 14 rebounds for the double-double.
Sakhia Howard-Reynolds finished with 10 points for the Lady Norse. Bonnie Taylor finished with eight.
Riverland was led by Imani Colon who had a team-high 18 points. Nora Mecoleta finished with 14 points and Camryn McQuery tallied 10. Mecoleta and McQuery had a big night on the boards, pulling down 18 and 12, respectively.
Mesabi Range (1-2) battled Rainy River on Tuesday night. Results from that game will be in Thursday’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune.
RCC 15 16 10 22 — 63
MRC 15 10 20 12 — 57
Riverland: Elyse Hebrink 7, Imani Colon 18, Cayli Miles 9, Camryn McQuery 10, Nora Mecoleta 14, Trinity Simpson 3, Savannah Longhoma 2; Three pointers: Hebrink 1, Colon 2, Miles 1; Free throws: 7-13; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 8, Alani Pettis 21, Sophia Chritofferson 5, Christianna Monger 6, Winter Sainio 7, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 10; Three pointers: Taylor 1, Pettis 1, Christofferson 1, Monger 2; Free throws: 11-15; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.