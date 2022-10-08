Mesabi Range earns non-conference sweep over Dakota County

Mesabi Range's Kaelynn Kudis drives a spike over the Dakota County block during Saturday's game in Virginia.

 Mark sauer

VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team completed a weekend sweep, downing Dakota County 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-13) Saturday after dispatching divisional foe Itasca 3-1 on Friday.

Against Dakota County, the Norse were led by Kaelynn Kudis, who dominated at the net with 18 kills and four blocks. She added eight digs and two aces. Kylee Huusko had seven kills and an ace while Joey Westby had six kills, one ace, nine digs and two blocks.

