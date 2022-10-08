Mesabi Range earns non-conference sweep over Dakota County

VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team completed a weekend sweep, downing Dakota County 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-13) Saturday after dispatching divisional foe Itasca 3-1 on Friday.
Against Dakota County, the Norse were led by Kaelynn Kudis, who dominated at the net with 18 kills and four blocks. She added eight digs and two aces. Kylee Huusko had seven kills and an ace while Joey Westby had six kills, one ace, nine digs and two blocks.
Lauren Lautigar put up 32 set assists to go with eight digs. Raven Sainio had seven digs, Abbigail Shuster had nine digs and Steph Zimemr had nine digs.
Mesabi Range (14-7) will host Fond du Lac on Monday.
Mesabi Range 3,
Itasca 1
VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range volleyball team got their weekend slate of games of on the right foot Friday, downing Itasca 3-1 (25-16, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21) to avenge a loss to Vikings from earlier in the season.
Kaelynn Kudis continued to show why she’s one of the North’s top threats with 31 kills on a .439 hitting percentage, 10 digs and eight blocks. Kylee Huusko added 13 kills and three blocks while Joey Westby had seven kills and three blocks.
Lauren Lautigar put up 49 set assists to go with 13 digs and two aces. Steph Zimmer led the Norse in digs with 21 while Abbigail Shuster chipped in with 13.
