BLAINE — The Mesabi Range College softball team had another trio of games Tuesday morning at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
The Lady Norse went winless on the day, falling to Dakota College 14-1, Bay College 13-1 and Anoka-Ramsey 13-8 to move to 0-6 on the season.
Grace Phenning pitched the four-inning outing for Mesabi Range in their opener with the Ladyjacks, surrendering 14 runs (12 earned) on 11 hits and three walks in four innings of work. She struck out one.
At the plate, Alani Pettis went 1-2 with a run scored. Helen Phenning and MJ Malecha picked up a hit each for Mesabi Range.
Against Bay College, Amelia Fritz pitched the full five-inning game for the Lady Norse, giving up 13 runs on 12 hits and eight walks. She struck out three along the way.
Hailey Aho collected the lone hit for Mesabi Range in the loss. Fritz finished with an RBI and Julia Knapper scored the lone run.
The Lady Norse had some fight in them in their final game of the day, falling to the Rams 13-8 in the end. Grace Phenning pitched the first three innings, giving up nine runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out three. Fritz pitched the final three innings, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks.
At the plate, Aho went 4-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Fritz was 3-4 with an RB and three runs. Helen Phenning went 3-5 with a run scored. Grace Phenning was 2-4 with an RBI. Knapper, Kansas Neari and Thea Besch all collected hits as well in the loss.
The Lady Norse will be back in action Friday, April 1 at the MCAC Crossover in Rochester.
