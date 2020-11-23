VIRGINIA — Mesabi Range College had a difficult decision to make last week.
The Norsewomen and Norsemen basketball teams were hopeful they could play basketball starting in January, but the college chose to cancel the seasons as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to grow in the area and in the state.
“We were one of two teams (along with Rainy Lake) in our conference that were still holding out,’’ said Brad Matuszak, head coach of the Norsewomen. “The writing was still on the wall, but we were waiting for official word.’’
The decision came Wednesday, he said, on the same day Gov. Tim Walz put the state’s high school and youth sports on a one-month pause.
Matuszak said he has been in contact with his players, including four local women that are in the dorms on campus for the fall semester.
“They were all disappointed. Everyone’s kind of in the same boat. We understand why (the decision was made), but it’s just hard to take.’’
The Norsewomen were preparing for a good season ahead, Matuszak told the Mesabi Tribune.
“We were looking forward to it. We had a good group of girls coming in,’’ including the locals and women from across the country. “We would have had a good team.’’
The winter sports season for the women’s and men’s teams would have started Jan. 4, but the decision was made with the rising COVID-19 numbers in mind.
“They just decided to call it,’’ the coach said of the decision by the MRC athletic department and the college’s provost. “The safety of everybody is of utmost importance right now,’’ the coach said.
With the governor implementing a pause, Matuszak said the college wasn’t in favor of that with some of the men and women coming from long distances and investing a lot in getting to Virginia.
The winter sports cancellation follows fall sports being wiped out a few months ago. At that time, winter sports were pushed back to the Jan. 4 start with another announcement planned for November.
Most of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference teams made their choice earlier, but Mesabi “just kept hanging on and hanging on,’’ Matuszak said.
The coach is now looking toward next year.
Three sophomore players will get their degree and move on, but Matuszak is “in the process now of communicating with the freshmen.’’ A couple commitments have already said yes, which is a positive sign, he said.
“We are on the path to rebuilding.’’
Regarding the season being canceled due to the coronavirus, Matuszak is hopeful “everyone can follow the guidelines and we can get back to some normalcy. Then we can get back on the basketball court. Hopefully we can get back out there next year.’’
