AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Mesabi Range College baseball team has gotten off to a rough start to their season, starting 0-4 at the Russ Matt Invitational in Auburndale, Fla.
On Thursday, the Norse dropped a pair of close games to Vermilion, 9-8 and then 6-5.
Gabriel Soto got the start on the hill for the Norse in the first game, surrendering six runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four. Breyden Carson pitched the next 4 and 1/3 innings surrendering two runs on five hits and two walks. Tied at eight going into the bottom of the ninth, Joe Berset took the loss for Mesabi Range, pitching the final 1 and 1/3 innings, giving up the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth. He finished with one strikeout.
At the plate, Tom Nemanich went 2-5 with an RBI, Dawson Tweet was 2-6 with two runs, and Emmot Nathan was 2-3. Brandon Lind finished 1-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.
The second game was just as close as the first, with the Ironmen edging out the Norse once more, 6-5. Nemanich went the distance on the mound giving up six runs (four earned) on six hits and five walks. He fanned 10 along the way.
Logan Nordby led the way at the plate going 1-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Tweet, Nathan, Andrew Torrel and Nick Peters all collected hits in the loss.
On Friday, Mesabi Range fell in another doubleheader, this time with Owens Community College out of Ohio. In the opener, Mesabi Range fell 12-0 in four innings before dropping the second game 15-7.
In the first game, Mason Carlson got the start on the hill for the Norse, surrendering 11 runs (10 earned) in three innings of work on 10 hits and six walks. He struck out four. Iain Agee came on in the fourth and gave up the final run on two hits.
Torrel and Jackson Bode collected the lone Mesabi Range hits in the first game.
In the second, Mesabi Range found themselves trailing 8-1 after three and a half innings, but a five-run bottom of the fourth made things close. Owens, however, outscored the Norse 7-1 in the final three innings to secure the win.
Alex Fijal got the start for Mesabi Range and surrendered five runs on five hits and four walks in three innings of work. He struck out two. Agee pitched the next inning and gave up four runs (three earned) on one hit and three walks. Berset pitched the final three innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk. He struck out five during his time on the mound.
Tweet Peters had the best days on the mound in the second game, with Tweet going 3-4 with a walk and a run scored while Peters finished 2-2 with four RBIs and a run scored. Bode also collected multiple hits for the Norse.
Winless through four games, Mesabi Range will take on Vermilion again today at 8:45 a.m. Minnesota time for a single 9-inning game.
