VIRGINIA—From start to finish, the Minnesota North—Mesabi Range men’s basketball team ran like a well-oiled machine in their home opener with Gogebic on Tuesday night.
The Norse ran off to a 17-3 lead to start the game and never looked to be in danger as they rolled to a 78-54 win over the Sampsons.
The win moves Mesabi Range to 3-3 on the season. Grabbing the early lead and never looking back, Norse head coach Tamara Moore said it was one of the more complete games she had seen from her team thus far.
“We’ve actually had really good starts in a few other games that we ended up losing,” Moore said. “Today, we started strong and built upon it. When we start to see issues with our team defensively, that’s when our offense stops rolling too. When Gogebic started to make a run, that’s when our defense locked in. We did a great job of building upon what we started with.”
Gogebic’s Jaden Borseth started things off with a three pointer but the Norse responded when Johnny Spencer knocked one down to tie the game. Glentrel Carter then scored on the drive with Mark Campbell knocking down two free throws, 7-3.
Carter and Campbell continued to put in the work for the Norse. Carter grabbed a bucket in transition and then Campbell picked up a steal and layed it in the other end. One more basket on the drive from Campbell made it 15-3, forcing a Samsons timeout. After the break, Ziaire Davis completed the Norse’s opening run with a bucket, 17-3.
Gogebic found their legs offensively for a time. Trevon Clark nailed a three before Isaac Roberts scored on the drive. But Mesabi Range kept extending their lead, eventually growing it to 20-plus points in the first half. A bank-shot three from Davis made it a 39-19 game. Spencer then closed out the half with five straight points to make it 44-22 at the break.
At the half, Moore said she reiterated to her team the importance of playing a complete game.
“This isn’t about Gogebic, but it’s about our next opponents after this and being a two-half team. We’ve shown some really strong gameplay in the first half of games this year. Sometimes we lack intensity in the second half when we’re up big. If we can fix that, then we can be a really good team.
Halfway through, Mesabi Range was led by Spencer with 13 and Carter with 10.
The Norse continued to grow that lead in the second half, getting it to nearly 30 points early on. Davis found a bucket in the paint to start the scoring while Spencer had a putback to make it 48-26.
Davis turned a steal into a three-point play after he was fouled on the way up. Campbell and Carter continued the offensive show to make it 55-30 with Carter then nailing a three, 58-30.
The biggest concern for the Norse came at this point in the contest when Gogebic’s Isiah Thompson came alive for 10 straight points. Thompson grabbed two buckets on the drive, one on a putback, and one on a layup while also hitting two free throws to cut the deficit to 18, 58-40.
After the game, Moore said the run by Thompson wasn’t a reason for her team to sound the alarm.
“That was the lack of intensity that we’ve seen before. You look at the scoreboard and think we have it in the bag but in actuality we have to play aggressive defense. We were being lazy at times and hacking and taking fouls we shouldn’t have taken. We eventually locked down on defense and I think it’s very hard to score on us when we’re completely locked in.”
Mesabi Range stopped the Thompson run dead in its tracks from there and closed out the game with ease, expanding their lead back to 24 to end the game 78-54.
Spencer and Carter led the Norse offensively with 15 points each while Davis finished with 10. Borseth had 12 for Gogebic while Thompson and Clark added 10 apiece.
Grabbing a win at home after downing No. 8 Riverland last weekend on the road, Moore says she’s liked quite a few things about her team so far. Had they played complete games in all of their contests, their 3-3 record could have been 5-1.
“Beating Riverland, that’s a really big program win for us. We believe it tied for the highest win against a ranked team in program history. Now we just need to play more complete games. I feel like we could be 5-1 right now if we had that in every game. We have to finish games but so far I like how our guys are responding to the tests in front of them.”
Those tests will continue next week when the Norse take on the UWS JV on the road on Tuesday. Overall, Moore says the team has bonded as a unit and that should only help them moving forward.
“We have 14 total sophomores, a couple of them redshirting. Retaining that high number of players is huge for [junior college] basketball. To have that, along with a large number of freshman helps us look at the future. I’m excited about this team. They’re really close and I think they’re excited about what’s ahead as well.”
GCC 22 32—54
MNMR 44 34—78
Gogebic: Elijah Owens 2, Yohance London 4, Trevon Clark 10, Jaden Borseth 12, Isiah Thompson 12, Isaac Roberts 7, Braxton Sbraggia 4, Adam Libertoski 3, Matt DiGiorgio 2; Three pointers: Clark 2, Borseth 3, Libertoski 1; Free throws: 10-17; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 15, Mark Campbell II 7, Zion Samford 4, Johnny Spencer 15, Michael Johnson 6, Ziaire Davis 10, Arius Spearman 3, Chris Rogers 4, Vance Alexander 2, Artenquis King 4, Jamar Gardner 7, Jaquan Wright 1; Three pointers: Carter 1, Spencer 2, Davis 1, Spearman 1; Free throws: 13-19; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.
