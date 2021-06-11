Lysaker Football Camp set

VIRGINIA — After the 2020 junior college football season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mesabi Range College head coach Tom Inforzato is thrilled to head back to the gridiron later this month.
It won’t be for a game, but instead Inforzato, the Norsemen and other special guests will be running the second annual Pepper Lysaker Football Camp at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School field on June 24.
The goal for Inforzato is to get local high school players (grades 7-12) working on offensive, defensive and special team skills during the camp, which runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“All that I want them to do is come away with one new thing that they learned,’’ the coach said in a telephone interview.
In addition to Inforzato, some players and his staff, former All-American kicker Connor Cusick (a Virginia graduate), former University of Wisconsin-Superior head coach and Jim Malosky’s longtime defensive coordinator at UMD Vince Repesh plus Tom Gillach (who coached with Lysaker) will all be on hand for the camp. A couple other local high school coaches will also be there to help out.
Inforzato is still accepting registrations and would like “to get as many kids as possible at the camp.’’
Those interested should contact Inforzato at t.inforzato@mesabirange.edu or at 218-969-7452.
The idea behind starting the camp, first held in 2019, was to honor Lysaker, who coached at Mesabi Range from 1968 to 1998 and passed away in February 2019.
“We wanted to start a football camp for a while now, but we were waiting for the right time,’’ Inforzato stated. “We want to remember him for starting the football tradition at Mesabi. It is a good way to honor him and do some things to elevate our program for years to come.’’
In addition, the camp is about getting out in the community. The idea has been a success with high school athletes coming from across the Range to take part.
“We want to make community connections and work with high school and junior high kids to improve.
“It’s about just getting out there’’ after COVID. “This is a big priority for us. We’re so excited to play in 2021. We’re trying to do a little bit more. For us, it’s just building those relationships.’’
“It’s just going to be a fun day,’’ the Norsemen head coach added, with “a little bit of fun and a little bit of skill. We’re excited for it.’’
Lunch and T-shirts will be provided at the camp, which will take place without pads. The registration fee is $35.
