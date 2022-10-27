Locked and loaded: Norse set to host region tourney

Mesabi Range’s Lauren Lautigar puts up a set during a game earlier this month against Dakota County in Virginia.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team took a quick breather in Florida last week, but returned home this week to prep for their most important slate of games thus far.

The Norse will host the Region XIIIB Tournament for the first time ever tonight and tomorrow with the top-seeded team in the MCAC North hoping to continue their magical 2022 season.

