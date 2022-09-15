VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team wanted to play a clean game Wednesday in their home divisional matchup with Minnesota North - Rainy River.

The Norse did just that, cruising through the first two sets before taking the third with little issue in a 3-0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-15) sweep of the Voyageurs at William Wirtanen Gymnasium.

