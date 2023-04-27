MOUNTAIN IRON—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range softball team grabbed their first two wins of the season on Wednesday, sweeping Minnesota North-Hibbing 14-5 and then 10-2.

In their opener with the Cardinals, Lillian Archambeau got the win in the circle for the Norse, giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks. Amelia Fritz pitched the final three innings, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out six.

