MOUNTAIN IRON—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range softball team grabbed their first two wins of the season on Wednesday, sweeping Minnesota North-Hibbing 14-5 and then 10-2.
In their opener with the Cardinals, Lillian Archambeau got the win in the circle for the Norse, giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks. Amelia Fritz pitched the final three innings, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out six.
At the plate, the Norse put up runs in each of the first five innings, capping things off with a five-run fifth inning before coming back to score four more in the seventh.
Lauren Lautigar led the way for Mesabi Range, going 4-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Joey Westby finished 4-6. Fritz was 3-5 with two runs scored while Elizabeth Hey was 3-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Archambeau finished with a pair of hits.
In their second game against Hibbing, the Norse cruised to a five-inning 10-2 win with Jasmine Heikkila getting the win in the circle. Heikkila pitched all five innings, giving up just one earned run on six hits and a walk. She struck out four.
At the plate, Fritz was 2-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Janie Potts finished 1-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Heikkila and Archambeau also picked up hits in the win.
Rainy River 15,
Mesabi Range 8
AURORA—Earlier in the day, the Lady Norse finished off their doubleheader with Rainy River, falling 15-8.
Amelia Fritz took the loss in the circle, giving up nine runs (eight earned) on six hits and seven walks over two innings of work. She struck out four. Lillian Archambeau pitched the final five innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on nine hits and two walks. She struck out three.
At the plate, Joey Westby was 3-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Janie Potts was 1-4 with two RBIs. Fritz, Elizabeth Hey, Archambeau and Raven Sainio all collected hits in the loss.
Mesabi Range (2-10, 2-7 MCAC North) will conclude an interrupted game with Northland on Friday starting at 2 p.m. in Grand Rapids. The Norse were leading that game 18-13 entering the bottom of the fourth.
