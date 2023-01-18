VIRGINIA — Trailing by as much as 19 at one point, the Minnesota North - Mesabi Range women’s basketball team managed to claw their way back into Wednesday’s MCAC North matchup with Rainy River.
Shrinking the lead all the way down to four with under three minutes to play, 60-56, the Lady Norse couldn’t find a way over the hump as the Voyageurs came away with the 70-60 win at William Wirtanen Gymnasium.
On the loss, Mesabi Range head coach Brad Matuszak commended his time for clawing their way back in, but noted the struggles they had handling the ball that caused them trouble.
“They kept fighting. They kept digging,” Matuszak said. I’m proud of the girls. We never quit and we gave ourselves a chance but we just couldn’t pull it out. We killed ourselves with turnovers. 14 at the half, 31 in the game. That’s what kills you.”
The Norse got out to an early 6-2 lead in the starting minutes. Deetra Davis picked up her first of 17 rebounds on the night and put one back in for two. The Voyageurs' Saniya Wright scored on the other end with a jumper in the lane, but Mesabi Range got a long-range two from Anna Fink and then a layup on the cut to the basket from Bonnie Taylor to go up 6-2.
That’s as good of a lead as the Lady Norse got all night long. Rainy River went on a quick 10 point run to take a lead they wouldn’t surrender. Wright grabbed another bucket in the paint before Cara Polk and then Cyra Polk hit back-to-back threes to make it 10-6. Shamiyah Bradford then hit a layup before Taylor scored three quick points for Mesabi Range to stop the bleeding.
Mesabi Range got a three late in the opening quarter from Fink, but the Voyageurs carried a six-point lead into the second quarter. Things only got worse from there as the Lady Norse’s offensive woes were at their peak in the ensuing 10 minutes.
Work from Davis in the paint kept Mesabi Range alive for a time, but the varied offensive attack from Rainy River gave them plenty of options to score after the Norse turned the ball over. Cara Polk hit a bucket in transition before Cyra Polk knocked own another three to take the lead to double digits, 29-11.
A free throw from Maddie Lowe and then four straight points from Wright extended the lead for Rainy River before a long two-pointer from Taylor broke up the run. It didn’t matter as five straight points from Cara Polk made it a 19-point game, 39-20 late in the half. Taylor scored on one last play in the second half, but the gap was wide at the break, 39-22.
Taylor kept the scoring coming to open the second half, knocking down another long two on the first play. Davis kept showing up in the paint, this time scoring on a spin move, but the Norse struggled to get the lead under 15 until later in the quarter.
Tailing 46-30, a solid stretch from the Norse where Taylor hit a jumper, Fink scored on a putback and Elizabeth Hey knocked down a long two made it a 10-point game, giving Mesabi Range some life late in the third quarter.
Rainy River added another two buckets, but two late free throws from Davis made the deficit just a dozen heading into the final 10 minutes.
The Lady Norse were able to slowly chip away at that lead one final time. Trailing 60-49, Fink hit two free throws before Taylor scored on the drive. Taylor later hit one of two free throws to make it a six point game. Davis was later fouled, knocking down both shots to cut the gap to four, the smallest it had been since the first quarter.
With the ball and under three to play, Mesabi Range had a chance to make it a one-point game, drawing up a set play for Fink to hit the three. The shot didn’t connect, however, and as quickly as they made things close, Rainy River managed to run away with things.
Lowe scored on the other end with a rebound and then a putback. After getting a defensive stop, Lowe was fouled and sank two free throws, giving the Lady Norse one more mountain to climb.
“We have the perfect play set but we couldn’t make the shot,” Matuszak said. “That’s what happens sometimes. We don’t make the shot, then we give up a bucket and then we foul. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
Mesabi Range got the deficit down to just five one last time, but the Voyageurs sank enough late free throws to pull away, securing the 70-60 win.
“We always talk about the next play. If you turn it over, you have to forget it and get back on D. If you don’t box out, then you have to the next time. If you miss a shot, go and score on the next one. We made mistakes and we tried to make up for it but tonight it was just too much.”
Taylor finished the game with 22 points for the Lady Norse. Davis finished with an 18-point, 17-rebound double-double. Fink tallied 13.
Lowe led the Voyageurs with 18 while Wright and Cara Polk had 13 apiece. Cyra Polk finished with 10.
Along with commending his team’s fight, Matuszak commended the play from his bench as well, citing the valuable minutes they gave and allowing some of the starters to get rest.
“Some of our girls go 40 minutes a game and they know they’re probably going to have to keep doing it. But our bench did an excellent job and helped us stay in it near the end.”
Welcoming in Central Lakes on Saturday, Matuszak says his team will need to focus on limiting those mistakes again.
“We’ll have film to go over and a lot of it will be about those careless mistakes. If you’re not making shots and turning the ball over, it’s not going to be easy. We’ve got one of the top teams coming to our place on Saturday so it doesn’t get any easier for us.”
MNRR 18 21 11 20 — 70
MNMR 12 10 16 22 — 60
Rainy River: Azahriah Ellis 1, Maddie Lowe 18, Saniya Wright 13, Cara Polk 13, Cyra Polk 10, Zhiyah Lesure 5, Kyss Benoit 4, Queristan Coats 4, Shamiyah Bradford 2; Three pointers: Ca. Polk 3, Cy. Polk 2; Free throws: 17-25; Total fouls: 28; Fouled out: Ellis, Ca. Polk.
Mesabi Range: Deetra Davis 18, Bonnie Taylor 22, Elizabeth Hey 2, Anna Fink 13, Kylie Anderson 5; Three pointers: Fink 1, Anderson 1; Free throws: 16-29; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Kataja Young.
