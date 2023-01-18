VIRGINIA — Trailing by as much as 19 at one point, the Minnesota North - Mesabi Range women’s basketball team managed to claw their way back into Wednesday’s MCAC North matchup with Rainy River.

Shrinking the lead all the way down to four with under three minutes to play, 60-56, the Lady Norse couldn’t find a way over the hump as the Voyageurs came away with the 70-60 win at William Wirtanen Gymnasium.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments