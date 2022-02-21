VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range women’s basketball team locked up a spot in the upcoming Region XIII-B tournament by defeating Itasca on Saturday, 63-48.
The Lady Norse led wire-to-wire against the Lady Vikings, including by as much as 27 points in the fourth quarter.
Sophia Christofferson led the offense for Mesabi Range with an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double. Sakhia Howard-Reynolds also finished with a team-high 18 points. Alani Pettis chipped in with nine points and 12 boards.
Mya Roberts led Itasca in the loss with 20 points.
Mesabi Range (5-12 overall, 3-5 MCAC North) will travel to the NJCAA Region XIII-B Tournament this weekend at Anoka-Ramsey. The Lady Norse will open play with Minnesota West at 8 p.m. on Friday
ICC 5 10 14 19 — 48
MRC 11 14 25 13 — 63
Itasca: Lily Gidley 9, Maddi Taylor 8, Haley Murray 6, Tiora Ferguson 3, Mya Roberts 20, Caroline Cheney; Three pointers: Gidley 1, Roberts 3; Free throws: 6-14; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 7, Alani Pettis 9, Amelia Fritz 6, Sophia Christofferson 18, Christianna Monger 1, Winter Sainio 4, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 18; Three pointers: Fritz 2, Christofferson 3; Free throws: 8-12; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mesabi Range 79
Itasca 72, OT
At Virginia, Mesabi Range came back from eight down at halftime to force overtime Saturday, eventually taking down Itasca in the extra minutes, 79-72.
Trailing 43-35 at halftime and 51-39 at one point in the second half, the Norsemen came back and knotted things up at 66 to force overtime with the Vikings.
In the extra period, Mesabi Range outscored ITasca 13-6 to close out their regular season with a win.
Mark Campbell led the way for Mesabi Range with a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double. Glentrel Carter added 14 points. Nataj Sanders had 11. Ziaiara Davis finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Jerome Washington led the Vikings with 27 points and 13 boards. Deidrich Kemp finished with 14 points and Jimmy Sineus chipped in with 13.
Mesabi Range will travel to the Region XIII-B Tournament this weekend at Anoka-Ramsey. They’ll open up play Friday night at 7 p.m. against Rochester.
ICC 43 23 6 — 72
MRC 35 31 13 — 79
Itasca: Zion Brown 3, Nick Grant 5, Jack Tong 2, Deidrich Kemp 14, Jerome Washington 27, Tyler Pederson 8, Jimmy Sineus 13; Three pointers: Kemp 4, Washington 5, Sineus 3; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: Grant.
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 3, Glentrel Carter 14, Mark Campbell 26, Mayan White 3, Nataj Sanders 11, Ziaire Davis 10, Arius Spearman 9, TQ Wair 1, Artenquis King 2; Three pointers: Radford 1, Carter 1, Campbell 1, White 1, Davis 1, Spearman 1; Free throws: 13-20; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Boys’ Basketball
MI-B 88,
LCA 43
At Cotton, the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team had little issue on Saturday, taking down Lakeview Christian Academy, 88-43.
The Rangers were led by a 37-point performance from Asher Zubich. Mason Clines added 13 points. Cooper Salinas and Josh Holmes finished with 12 each.
The Lions were led by Matthew Wright’s 22 points. Anders Easty finished with 13.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (15-7) traveled to Cromwell-Wright on Monday night. Results from that game will be in Wednesday’s Mesabi Tribune. Tonight, they’ll hit the road once more for a bout with Ely.
MIB 48 40 — 88
LCA 20 23 — 43
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 37, Cooper Salinas 12, Mason Clines 13, Riley Busch 2, Josh Holmes 5, Nik Jesch 12, Evan Anderson 2, MiCaden Clines 3, Alex Schneider 2; Three pointers: Zubich 3, Mi. Clines 1; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Lakeview Christian: Andrew Chese 2, Matthew Wright 22, Kellan Lindsay 4, Anders Easty 13; Three pointers: Wright 1, Easty 3; Free throws: 5-8; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
