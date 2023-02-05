VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range women’s basketball got over the hump on Friday, picking up their first win of the season in a 70-56 victory over Itasca.
The Lady Norse took a six-point lead into halftime and only grew it from there as they outscored the Vikings 32-24 over the final two quarters.
Mesabi Range was led by Anna Fink’s 22 points, including five made threes. She tallied seven assists. Amelia Fritz finished with 14 points while Elizabeth Hey added 13. Kataja Young led in the stat sheet with a team-high 12 boards.
Itasca was paced by Cass Dahn’s 23 points. Brynne Banks finished with 17.
Mesabi Range: Kylie Anderson 6, Elizabeth Hey 13, Anna Fink 22, Deetra Davis 8, Amelia Fritz 14, Kataja Young 4, Janie Potts 3; Three pointers: Anderson 2, Hey 1, Fink 5, Fritz 4; Free throws: 16-23; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Northland 76,
Mesabi Range 35
VIRGINIA — The Lady Norse couldn’t replicate their magic from the night before as they fell on Saturday 76-35 to visiting Northland.
Mesabi Range was led by Deetra Davis’ 13 points and nine rebounds. Anna Fink added seven.
Riley Mooney led the Pioneers with 17 points. Emma Osborn and Ashley Gereau had 13 apiece, Shavonda Bender finished with 12 and Kasey Stegman added 10.
Mesabi Range (1-15 overall, 1-5 MCAC North) are home on Wednesday taking on Rainy River in a non-conference tilt. Action starts at 5:30 p.m.
