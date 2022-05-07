VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range softball team rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to sneak by Rainy River on Saturday, 15-14.
Grace Phenning got the win in the circle for the Lady Norse, giving up 10 earned runs on 13 hits and a walk. She struck out three in the win.
At the plate, Julia Knapper led for Mesabi Range, going 2-3 with five RBIs, three runs scored and a home run. Hailey Aho etched a home run as well, finishing 2-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Sakhia Howard-Reynolds and Phenning finished with two hits apiece with Howard-Reynolds adding three runs and Phenning adding three RBIs.
The Lady Norse played a second game with the Voyageurs on Saturday. Results from that game were not available when this edition went to press.
Northland 6, 11
Mesabi Range 4, 1
At Thief River Falls, the Lady Norse dropped a pair of games on Friday, falling to Northland 6-4 and 11-1. The second game was completed in five innings.
In the opener, Grace Phenning took the loss, giving up one earned run on six hits and two walks in six innings of work. She struck out four.
Sakhia Howard-Reynolds finished 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored. MJ Malecha finished 2-4.
Amelia Fritz took the loss in game two, giving up nine earned runs on nine hits and nine walks. She struck out five in four innings of work.
The Lady Norse collected just three hits in game two, with Helen Phenning, Kansas Neari and Hailey Aho earning them.
