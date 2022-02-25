COON RAPIDS — With two games remaining in their regular season schedule, the Mesabi Range women’s basketball team controlled their own destiny.
Win both games and they would earn a spot in the Region XIIIB tournament. Lose either of them and it’s likely the Lady Norse would be staying home.
When it mattered most, Mesabi Range got the job done, defeating Rainy River 61-55 before closing out the season with a 63-48 win over Itasca. Earning their way into the Region XIIIB tournament, the Lady Norse will open up play tonight with an 8 p.m. contest against Minnesota West at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
On his team’s play down the stretch, head coach Brad Matuszak said his team stepped up exactly when they needed to.
“I told the girls that we don’t want to leave this up to anybody else,” Matuszak said. “If we go out and win our last two games, we get the final spot. That was huge for us. We came out and played our best ball of the season. We’ve had girls stepping up that are proving they’re capable for us. Everything looks to be something together at the right time.”
Against Rainy River, Matuszak said it almost felt like a redemption game for the Lady Norse.
“The last time we played them, we had one of those ‘coulda, shoulda, woulda’ games. We lost by 10 but we missed 18 free throws and a few easy buckets. We have a bit of a rivalry going with them too which made the second game feel a lot bigger. Beating them made the ITasca game feel even more important.”
Against the Lady Vikings, Mesabi Range took the early lead and never looked back.
“We came out fast which we’ve had problems doing this year and we ended strong which has also been tough for us having only seven or eight girls available.”
Minnesota West owns an 81-56 win over Mesabi Range from back in December. Matuszak says they’re talented and the Norse wil need to execute their game plan if they hope to come away with a win.
“They’re quick and aggressive and they have a couple really good post players. When we played them in December, we had about 30 turnovers and they full court pressed us. We know what we have to do this time around and we’re capable of doing it. Taking care of the ball, boxing out, and doing the things that don’t take a lot of talent but just take effort are going to be big for us. If we have the effort and energy we’ve had the last two games, we’ll be able to keep ourselves in the game.”
—
A number of the Lady Norse were honored earlier this week with All-Northern Division and All-MCAC selections.
Alani Pettis was named to the All-Division Team, the All-MCAC First Team and the MCAC All-Defensive team.
“Alani was probably two points away from being Player of the Year in our conference and, maybe I’m biased, but I think she should have got it. She took over the point guard role for us this year and that’s not her No. 1 spot. If I had a point guard, she wouldn’t be playing there but she took it and played tremendous for us. She’s definitely earned all the awards she gets. She led us in points, rebounds and assists and really just did everything we asked of her.”
Sakhia Howard-Reynolds and Christianna Monger were also named to the All-Division Team.
“They definitely deserve it as well. Christianna is our only sophomore and she’s been battling through injuries all year and still playing great minutes for us. She’s stepped up and been our vocal leader, our captain. Sakhia has done well for us as well in the post. She’s really come a long way and I think all of the recognition for those three girls is so well earned.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.