Lady Norse kick things off at Opening Weekend Tourney

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team opened up their 2022 season on Friday and Saturday at the Opening Weekend Tournament in Rockford, Ill.
The Lady Norse competed in four matches, two on each day, and came out with a record of 1-3 on the weekend
In their opener, Mesabi Range fell to Illinois Valley 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-15). Kaelynn Kudis led the way offensively for the Norse with 10 kills to go along with 10 digs and four blocks. Joey Westby had six kills, seven digs and three blocks. Lauren Lautigar paced the team in set assists with 20.
Abbigail Shuster led the team in digs with 15. TeAriana Lymon-Jackson had three blocks and Kylee Huusko had three kills.
Later that day, the Lady Norse took on DuPage and again fell by a score of 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-18).
Kudis finished her day with another 12 kills, led in digs with 20 and led in blocks with six. Huusko added five kills. Lautigar finished with 19 set assists and 16 digs while Shuster added 11 digs.
In their first game on Saturday, Mesabi Range faced off with North Iowa Area and dug deep for a five set win 3-2 (25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 12-25, 15-10). Kudis led the way statistically with 19 kills, 19 digs, eight blocks and four aces. Westby added 14 digs and two aces. Lautigar had 27 set assists, four aces and two blocks. Shuster finished with 12 digs.
The Lady Norse closed out their weekend with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-22) loss to Morton.
Kudis finished with 16 kills, eight digs and two blocks. Westby and Huusko had five and three kills, respectively. Lautigar finished with 25 set assists and Shuster had nine digs and two aces.
Minnesota North - Mesabi Range (1-3) will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to St. Cloud.
