VIRGINIA — A back-and-forth game between divisional rivals Mesabi Range and Hibbing came down to a few key factors Wednesday night.
For the Lady Norse, executing a strong inside-out game plan and hitting free throws when they mattered most was the key to victory.
For the Cardinals, staying out of foul trouble and finding a way to handle high pressure situations was going to be instrumental to a win.
In the end, Mesabi Range executed their plan, hit the most important free throws and maybe had a little bit of luck on their side as they downed Hibbing 57-53 at William Wirtanen Gymnasium in Virginia.
Fending off multiple runs from the Cardinals and even a late-game lead change, Mesabi Range women’s head coach Brad Matuszak said his team performed well in the final stretch of the game in order to secure the win.
“We were not shooting well from the free throw line at all tonight,” Matuszak said after his team went 11-26 from the charity stripe. “But we made some key free throws at the end in the last minute and a half. We had some big stops as well defensively and Ithink we got a little bit lucky too. It’s nice to have luck on your side sometimes.”
With the Cardinals starting their season late, Wednesday was just their fifth game of the year. Hibbing head coach Kasey Palmer said the lack of experience in close games may have hurt her team in the end.
“Down the stretch we got into foul trouble, which hurt us and made us play more timid,” Palmer said. “We haven’t seen too many close games with this much pressure in them yet so a couple bad turnovers that we shouldn’t have made really made the difference in the end.”
The two teams battled through a low scoring, defensive first quarter with Sofie Anderson nailing a three for Hibbing to get things started. Mesabi’s Sakhia Howard-Reynolds grabbed a rebound and dumped in the putback for two while Amelia Fritz came off the bench and hit a jumper to give the Lady Norse the lead.
Mesabi Range’s Christianna Monger nailed a three to make it 7-3 but Hibbing responded with a made free throw from Emma DuChamp and another three from Anderson to knot things up.
In the second Athena Dunham got a bucket down low but Howard-Reynolds answered with another bucket on the putback. Dunham and Howard-Reynolds exchanged buckets once more to tie the game at 11.
Bonnie Taylor gave the Lady Norse the lead after knocking down a mid-range jumper while Sophia Christofferson added to the lead after making a layup while being fouled on the way up.
Madi Owens grabbed a bucket for Hibbing, but Alani Pettis scored on the drive before Monger hit another three to put the Lady norse up 20-13
Mesabi Range extended the lead up to 12 points with Monger completing a three-point play and Winter Sainio putting two buckets in down low off the bench, 27-15. The second quarter run wouldn’t deter the Cardinals, however, as they closed out the half with 11 straight points of their own.
Emily Howard got involved in the action, knocking down a three and then scoring on a post play to cut the deficit to seven. Dunham then helped complete the comeback with a three-point play, one more free throw and a bucket on the drive to put the score at 27-26 in favor of the Norse at halftime.
The two teams battled through another low-scoring quarter with the score standing at 41-34 Mesabi Range at the end of the third.
Hibbing opened up the fourth quarter with five straight points from Owens to make it a two-point game. Buckets from Pettis and Howard-Reynolds spaced the lead back out to seven, 46-39, but the Cardinals weren’t going anywhere with Owens nailing a three to make it a four-point game.
Two straight buckets from DuChamp knotted the game at 46 with Anderson then hitting a layup to give Hibbing their first lead since their 3-0 start in the first quarter. A long two from Howard increased the lead to
four, but the Lady Norse responded quickly with Pettis hitting two free throws and then picking up a steal and a layup on the other end to knot things at 50.
Anderson hit one more layup and Howard put in one last free throw, but that’s all the Cardinals were able to get as the Lady Norse outscored them 7-3 in the last stretch to get the win.
Christofferson added a steal and a layup, Taylor and Pettis hit two free throws each and Monger hit one more to make it a 57-53 game at the last buzzer.
Having the advantage with Howard-Reynolds down low, Matuszak said utilizing the inside-out game was key for his team if they wanted to use the height difference to their advantage.
“That was our game plan. We knew we had the advantage down there. Hibbing did a good job of playing defense on Alani so we had to go low to Sakhia. She was bringing down the rebounds and she came up big for us when we needed her to.”
Howard-Reynolds led the Norse with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Monger added 11 points while Pettis had 10. Anderson led Hibbing with 14 points. Dunham had 13 and Owens chipped in with 10.
Palmer said after the game that there were plenty of positives for her team in spite of the loss.
“This is only our fifth game of the year and the offense looked better tonight than it has all season. We’ve played some nationally ranked teams where we only score 20-30 points so tonight was a good night for us offensively.
“I think that will be a big confidence booster for us and we were getting in there and bringing down more rebounds than we have before which was nice to see.”
Palmer says the team will need to work on some things ahead of their weekend slate of games with Itasca and Rainy River.
“We need to work on the offense more and see if we can get out posts more involved. We’ll have to make sure we have more girls boxing out as well. Get maybe three or four crashing the boards instead of just our posts.”
Mesabi Range will take on Northland on Saturday and Matuszak hopes Wednesday’s win will help give them some momentum.
“Our girls played huge minutes tonight and a lot of them stepped up for us when we needed them to. Hopefully we can use this as a springboard for Northland on Saturday.
HCC 7 19 8 19 — 53
MRC 7 20 14 16 — 57
Hibbing: Olivia Baasi 2, Athena Dunham 13, Madi Owens 10, Sofie Anderson 14, Emily Howard 9, Emma DuChamp 5; Three pointers: Dunham 1, Owens 2, Anderson 2; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: DuChamp.
Mesabi Range: Alani Pettis 10, Sophia Christifferson 6, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 16, Bonnie Taylor 8, Christianna Monger 11, Amelia Fritz 2, Winter Sainio 4; Three pointers: Monger 2; Free throws: 11-26; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 84,
North Woods 75
At Cook, the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team picked up a big win Wednesday night, downing North Woods on their home court, 84-75.
Asher Zubich led the way for the Rangers with a game-high 35 points. Mason Clines added 14, Cooper Salinas had 12 and Josh Holmes added 11.
TJ Chiabotti poured in a team-high 31 points for the Grizzlies while Jared Chiabotti added 15. Jonah Burnett finished with 12 and Sean Morrison chipped in with 10.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (8-5) will host Ely tonight while North Woods (10-2) will host Cherry on Tuesday.
MIB 35 49 — 84
NW 27 48 — 75
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 35, Cooper Salinas 12, Mason Clines 14, Jeffrey Kayfes 5, Josh Holmes 11, Nik Jesch 7; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Kayfes 1, Holmes 1, Jesch 1; Free throws: 5-5; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Jared Chiabotti 15, TJ Chiabotti 31, Davis Kleppe 5, Jonah Burnett 12, Alex Hartway 2, Sean Morrison 10; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, T. Chiabotti 5, Kleppe 1, Burnett 1; Free throws: 5-7; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
