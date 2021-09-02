HIBBING — Sara Matuszak has been around volleyball long enough to know that it’s never over until it’s over.
Even though her Mesabi Range team had a 2-0 lead over Hibbing, until that third point is secured, teams must fight until the bitter end.
The Lady Norse almost found that out the hard way, winning sets one and two, but in three and four, the Cardinals turned the tables on Mesabi Range, making it a 2-2 contest.
Just before set five, Matuszak made an adjustment with her lineup and it worked to perfection as the Lady Norse pulled out a 3-2, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 18-25, 15-7 MCAC volleyball victory over Hibbing at Cardinal Gymnasium.
What looked to be a sweep turned into a struggle
That didn’t surprise Matuszak.
“I think I’m seasoned enough to know that 2-0 means nothing,” Matuszak said. “Until you have that third win, it’s nothing. We didn’t go into the third thinking we had the win. I knew they were coming.
“They had made some errors, but I knew they would clean it up. We went into the third knowing it was still going to be a game. They dominated us in the third and fourth. We pulled it together and had a cleaner fifth set.”
Set one was nothing to write home about, at least early on, for Hibbing as the Lady Norse held a seven- or eight-point lead throughout most of the game.
The Cardinals found a spark, however, and got it tied 24-24, before Mesabi Range tallied the final two points to take that 1-0 lead.
“We came out in this set flat-footed and let every ball drop it seemed like instead of fighting for it with the energy we had in games three and four,” Cardinal head coach Kasey Palmer said. “We tried to bring that momentum into game two.
“We told them that if they were going to come out of this with a win, they had to fight for every single point. I didn’t want to see random balls dropping. They did a lot of good things. We were down by seven or eight and lost by two. They put up a heck of a fight.”
The only problem in set two was that Hibbing couldn’t close it out.
The Cardinals had a seven-point lead at one point, but Mesabi Range battled back to win it by three.
That loss seemed to inspire the Cardinals in the next two sets, which they dominated to tie the match 2-2.
“On our end, we started picking up a few more balls,” Palmer said. “We had a lot more team communication. In one and two, we had balls dropping at the net, and our passes weren’t great.
“In three and four, we had a game plan of trying to push some corners. We knew their setter wasn’t fast, so we tried to take her out of the system. With her out of the system, they didn’t have a set person to step in and take that other ball.”
The Lady Norse had no fire, let alone no net presence in those two games.
“We were dead,” Matuszak said. “It was error after error. Hibbing picked it up, and wasn’t making many errors. They made some errors in the first and second, but they had some clean third and fourth games, some good hitting, we couldn’t get the block going.”
That’s when Matuszak changed things up.
She moved middle blocker Winter Sainio to the front, and that proved to be the turning point of the set.
Sainio blocked two Hibbing attacks that helped Mesabi Range get out to a quick lead in the game played up to 15.
“We switched around the rotation in the last set, so we had a different rotation because we were struggling with blocking, and also passing and defense,” Matuszak said. “We flip-flopped our rotation, so we were opposite of the rotation they were in.
“It worked much better. We matched up much better in that rotation. The girls stepped up in that game. I don’t think we had any errors in the fifth set, which in the third and fourth, we had plenty of errors.”
Hibbing had no answer for the rotation switch.
“We came out well for the first two points, then we shut down,” Palmer said. “We knew what they were going to do, but our feet weren’t moving to pick it up. We watched it happen instead of trying to stop it.”
Mesabi Range was led by Taylor Mejdrich with six kills, three aces and 18 digs; RayAnna Wolden 11 digs; Carlee Maly seven kills and 10 digs; Lara Poderzay 21 assists; Sophie Christofferson eight digs; Sainio seven kills, six aces and four blocks; and Camryn Olsen 15 kills.
