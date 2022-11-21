Lady Norse go winless on latest road trip Ben Romsaas Mesabi Tribune Nov 21, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range women's basketball team couldn't find a win this past weekend on the road, falling to both Riverland and North Iowa Area Community College.Against Riverland, the Norse fell to the Blue Devils 92-37. Anna Fink and Deetra Davis led Mesabi Range with 11 points each. Davis added eight rebounds.Riverland was led by Camryn McQuery's 18 points. Reana Schmitt finished with 17.Mesabi Range didn't fair much better against North Iowa Area, with the Trojans running away with things 88-32.Davis led the Norse with 13 points in the loss to go with eight rebounds. Bonnie Taylor added eight and Fink had seven.Kameron Jones led the Trojans with 18 points. Kourtney Manning added 14.Mesabi Range (0-4) will take on Gogebic tonight at 5:30 p.m. in their home opener.MRC 5 4 16 12 — 37RCC 26 24 24 18 — 92Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 4, Elizabeth Hey 7, Anna Fink 11, Deetra Davis 11; Three pointers: Hey 1, Fink 3; Free throws: 13-23; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.Riverland: Kenai Holien 11, Camryn McQuery 18, Reana Schmitt 17, Savannah Longhoma 6, Nora Mecoleta 15, Erika Thurnau 6, Laura Granada 7, Macie Werdel 12; Three pointers: Holien 1, Mecoleta 1, Granada 1, Werdel 2; Free throws: 1-4; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.MRC 5 10 6 11 — 32NIA 27 20 24 17 — 88Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 8, Elizabeth Hey 3, Anna Fink 7, Deetra Davis 13, Kataja Young 1; Three pointers: Fink 1; Free throws: 13-16; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.North Iowa Area: Kourtney Manning 14, Kameron Jones 18, Jackie Pippett 8, Shakyla Walker 4, Audrey Martinez-Stewart 12, Niamh O'Leary 9, Keiara Anderson 6, Camryn Carver 1, Grace Davis-Chavez 4, I'sis Brown 8, Lexi Mendenhall 4; Three pointers: Jones 1, Martinez-Stewart 2, O'Leary 1; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesabi Range Anna Fink Norse Sport Basketball Davis Trojan Basketball Team Bonnie Taylor Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Five-vehicle crash injures two Connie Krasaway Bradley John Nikunen Deer harvest down throughout state, particular the northern portion Frank Christopher Pengal Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.