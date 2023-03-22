BLAINE—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range softball team got their season started on Wednesday taking on some MCAC foes in Blaine.

The Lady Norse struggled on both sides of the plate, however, falling 16-0 to St. Cloud Tech and 19-0 and 15-0 to Anoka-Ramsey. All games were called after five innings.

