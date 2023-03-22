BLAINE—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range softball team got their season started on Wednesday taking on some MCAC foes in Blaine.
The Lady Norse struggled on both sides of the plate, however, falling 16-0 to St. Cloud Tech and 19-0 and 15-0 to Anoka-Ramsey. All games were called after five innings.
Against the Cyclones, Mesabi Range was hitless and committed two errors in the loss. Jasmine Heikkila took the loss in the circle, giving up 10 earned runs on 14 hits and six walks.
In their first game with the Golden Rams, Mesabi Range found themselves trailing by one after the first inning but the floodgates opened in the second and third as they gave up six and then 10 runs before allowing two more in the fourth.
Fritz took the loss, giving up 13 earned runs on 11 hits and nine walks. She struck out one.
At the plate, Fritz and Janie Potts each collected a hit.
In their final game of the day, the Lady Norse collected just one hit and committed four errors in a loss to Anoka-Ramsey. Lillian Archambeau took the loss in the circle, giving up 10 earned runs on 18 hits and two walks. She struck out three. At the plate, Lauren Lautigar collected the lone hit for Mesabi Range.
Mesabi Range (0-3) will be back in Blaine on April 7 when they take on Northland.
