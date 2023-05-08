BRAINERD—The Mesabi Range softball team earned their way into this week’s Region XIIIB, winning two of three games at the MCAC North tournament in Brainerd to take the No. 3 seed.

In their tournament opener on Friday, the Lady Norse fell in a tough 9-8 battle that saw the Voyageurs walk things off in the bottom of the seventh inning after Mesabi Range scored three runs in the top of the last inning to knot things up.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments