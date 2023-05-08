BRAINERD—The Mesabi Range softball team earned their way into this week’s Region XIIIB, winning two of three games at the MCAC North tournament in Brainerd to take the No. 3 seed.
In their tournament opener on Friday, the Lady Norse fell in a tough 9-8 battle that saw the Voyageurs walk things off in the bottom of the seventh inning after Mesabi Range scored three runs in the top of the last inning to knot things up.
Jasmine Heikkila took the loss in the circle for the Lady Norse, giving up nine runs (five earned) on 10 hits and three walks. She struck out six in the complete game effort.
At the plate, Elizabeth Hey was 2-4 with three runs scored, Abbigail Shuster was 1-4 with an RBI and Joey Westby was 1-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Janie Potts, Lillian Archeambeau, and Raven Sainio all had RBI base hits.
On Saturday, Mesabi Range started in the hole against Northland, trailing 4-0 after two and a half innings. From there, the Lady Norse scored five unanswered runs to take things 5-4 against the Pioneers.
Heikkila got the win in the circle this time, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk. She struck out one in the seven-inning effort.
At the plate, Lauren Lautigar was 2-4 with a run scored. Hey was 2-3 with a run scored, Amelia Fritz was 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Abbigail Shuster was 2-3 with an RBI.
Mesabi Range got their revenge on Rainy River in the following game, taking an 11-9 contest against the Voyageurs to claim the Region XIIIB No. 3 seed.
In the circle, Archambeau got the start and the win, giving up nine runs (all earned) on 14 hits and one walk. She struck out two in six innings of work. All nine of Archambeau’s runs came in the first four innings with the pitcher keeping Rainy River off the board in the fifth and sixth.
Fritz pitched the final inning for the Norse, giving up just a walk.
At the plate, Fritz led the charge with a monstrous day. The sophomore went 3-4 with four RBIs, three runs scored and two home runs. Lautigar was 2-4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Raven Sainio was 1-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Westby was 2-4 with a run scored while Heikkila, Hey and Archambeau all found hits as well.
The final game win secured the No. 3 seed at this weekend’s NJCAA Region XIIIB Tournament in Brainerd. Mesabi Range will open up play on Saturday against Itasca with a time yet to be determined.
