featured Lady Norse drop two games to Itasca Apr 15, 2022 VIRGINIA — The Itasca Community College softball team swept a doubleheader from Mesabi Range Friday winning game one 15-2, then taking the nightcap by the score 38-3.In game one, Shepard got the win for the Vikings, tossing five innings of six-hit ball. She struck out six and walked one.Grace Phenning took the loss, tossing 1 1/3 innings of 10-hit ball. She walked three.Murray had two hits for Itasca, including a home run, and three RBI. Rawson had two hits, Gustason had two hits and two RBI; and Gilge had two hits, including a triple, and four RBI.Shepard and Hurd both hit doubles.Aho had two hits for the Lady Norse, and getting one safety each were Markasich, Fritz, Neari and Knapper.In game two, Clark got the win for Itasca She pitched five innings, allowing just three hits. She struck out 12.Murray finished with six hits for the Vikings, with two doubles and two home runs. She had eight RBI.Gustason had six hits as well, collecting two doubles and home run. She had six RBI.Getting five hits was Hurd, who had two doubles and four RBI. Shepard had three hits, including two doubles and a triple. She finished with four RBI.Getting two hits was Rawson, with two RBI.Gilge and Taylor both hit doubles, and Clark had a triple.Fritz took the loss for Mesabi Range. She gave up six hits and walked five in not recording an out. Phenning worked five innings, giving up 23 hits. She walked one and struck out one.Fritz had a double, and Aho hit a home run for the Lady Norse. Phenning also had a base hit.
