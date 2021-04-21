Lady Norse drop doubleheader to Voyageurs

VIRGINIA — The Lady Norse tallied nine hits — including a home run — in their doubleheader Wednesday against Rainy River, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Voyageurs came out on top, 13-2 and 14-0, both in five innings.

Hailey Aho smacked a two-run homer for Mesabi Range in the opener, while M.J. Malecha, Emma Baker and Christianna Monger each added a base knock. Emma Baker took the pitching loss in game one. She went 3 1/3 innings, allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits, fanned four and walked one.

In game two, Malecha and Baker each had two hits, while Amelia Fritz added a single. Fritz also took the loss in the circle. She pitched three innings and gave up seven earned runs on nine hits, while striking out two and walked two.

Despite the losses, assistant coach Jesse Bennett said the women are competing hard while working through some minor injuries.

Mesabi Range plays a doubleheader at Rainy River on Wednesday.

