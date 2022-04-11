MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mesabi Range softball team got their MCAC North schedule off on the right foot Sunday, downing Hibbing 11-5 and then 15-14 in a doubleheader at Mountain Iron.
Grace Phenning went the distance in the first game for the Lady Norse, surrendering five runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks. She struck out four along the way.
At the plate, Thea Besch led the way for Mesabi Range going 3-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. MJ Malecha went 2-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Helen Phenning, Amelia Fritz and Grace Phenning all collected hits as well, with Grace Phenning finishing with three RBIs.
In the second game, the Lady Norse found themselves trailing 14-10 after the top of the sixth inning, but rattled off five straight in the home half of the inning to down the Cardinals again 15-14.
Grace Phenning again got the start for Mesabi Range, giving up 10 runs (all earned) on eight hits and four walks in two and 1/3 innings of work. She struck out one. Fritz came in on relief and gave up four runs (all earned) off five hits and four walks in the final four and 2/3 innings. She fanned eight along the way.
At the plate, Julia Knapper led the way going 4-4 with a monstrous six RBIs and four runs scored. Holland Markasich and Grace Phenning both went 2-4. Helen Phenning, Kansas Neari, Hailey Aho, Fritz, Besch and Malecha all collected hits in the win.
Mesabi Range (2-0 MCAC North) will take on Vermilion Wednesday in a doubleheader in Aurora. Those games will start at 10:30 a.m.
