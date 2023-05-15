BRAINERD—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range women’s softball team saw their season come to an end on Saturday, taking two losses in the Region XIIIB Tournament in Brainerd.

Coming in as the No. 3 seed, the Lady Norse opened play with Itasca, falling 9-5 to fall into an elimination game. There, they faced off Rainy River and couldn’t keep up as the Voyageurs got the win 15-3.

