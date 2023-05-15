BRAINERD—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range women’s softball team saw their season come to an end on Saturday, taking two losses in the Region XIIIB Tournament in Brainerd.
Coming in as the No. 3 seed, the Lady Norse opened play with Itasca, falling 9-5 to fall into an elimination game. There, they faced off Rainy River and couldn’t keep up as the Voyageurs got the win 15-3.
Against the Vikings, Mesabi Range got off to a solid start with two runs in the first inning, but Itasca outscored them 9-3 the rest of the way to finish off the Norse.
Jasmine Heikkila took the loss in the circle for Mesabi Range, giving up nine runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and a walk. She struck out two in six innings of work.
At the plate, Lillian Archambeau was 2-3 with a double and an RBI. Janie Potts was 2-4. Joey Westby was 1-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Lauren Lautigar was 1-4 with two runs scored. Amelia Fritz and Elizabeth Hey picked up hits in the loss as well.
Against Rainy River, Mesabi Range again took a 2-0 lead after one inning, but things broke open for the Voyageurs with a 10-run third inning made worse by a number of Norse errors.
Archambeau got the loss in the pitcher’s circle, giving up 11 runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks over the first 2.1 innings of play. She struck out one. Heikkila finished the contest, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over 1.2 innings.
At the plate, Fritz was 2-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Westby was 2-3 with a run scored. Heikkila had the only other hit for Mesabi Range in the season-ending loss.
Two of the Lady Norse were honored by the MCAC with Amelia Fritz being named All-MCAC North First Team as well as All-MCAC. Westby was named All-MCAC North Second Team.
Mesabi Range finishes the season with a record of 5-15.
