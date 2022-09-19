INVER HILLS — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team picked up a pair of non-conference wins on Saturday, downing D-II Dakota County Tech as well as MCAC South foe Anoka-Ramsey.

In their first matchup with Dakota County, the Norse earned a 3-1 (15-25, 25-22, 25-15, 27-25) win by overcoming a slow start.

