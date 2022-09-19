INVER HILLS — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team picked up a pair of non-conference wins on Saturday, downing D-II Dakota County Tech as well as MCAC South foe Anoka-Ramsey.
In their first matchup with Dakota County, the Norse earned a 3-1 (15-25, 25-22, 25-15, 27-25) win by overcoming a slow start.
Kaelynn Kudis led with 24 kills and 18 digs. Lauren Lautigar put up 41 set assists. Joey Westsby had 10 kills, 15 digs, four blocks and two aces while Kylee Huusko had six kills, eight digs and two blocks.
Ari Jakson finished with four blocks, Abbigail Shuster had 17 digs and three aces and Steph Zimmer had 12 digs and two aces.
Mesabi Range followed up the first win with a quicker won in a 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-16) decision over Anoka-Ramsey.
Kudis finished the second match with 22 kills, five aces and 14 digs. Huusko added five kills while Westby had 15 digs and five aces. Lautigar put up 31 set assists to go with nine digs.
Shuster tallied 12 digs and two aces while Zimmer added 10 digs.
Mesabi Range (6-7 overall) will travel to Fond du Lac on Wednesday in a return to divisional play.
Ely 3,
Mesabi East 0
At Ely, the Timberwolves put together a complete game to down Mesabi East 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-17).
Hannah Penke led the way offensively for Ely with 13 kills to go with a block and a team-high 17 digs. Lilli Rechichi hadded 10 kills while Kate Coughlin had nine kills, two blocks, two aces and seven digs.
Sarah Visser and Madeline Kallberg split the setting duties with Visser putting up 24 assists while Kallberg added 17 to go with four kills and a block. Rachel Coughlin finished the night with 10 digs, six kills and two aces.
Ely head coach Megan Wognum said it was a “phenomenal game tonight. We really worked hard to keep up the intensity throughout the whole game. Our momentum was there and it was really nice to see lots of players contribute.”
Ely will host International Falls tonight while Mesabi East travels to Deer River.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Proctor 7,
Mesabi East Area 2
At Proctor, the Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team trailed by just one heading into halftime to hosting Proctor, but the Rails outpaced the Giants 4-0 in the second half to grab a 7-2 win.
Mesabi East Area’s two first-half goals came from Emily Beyer and Aleksia Tollefson.
The Giants will be in action again Thursday when they host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rochester 42,
Mesabi Range 19
At Rochester, the Minnesota North - Mesabi Range football team suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 42-19 to the Yellowjackets.
Rochester had a field day defensively, collecting a total of six interceptions on the three Norse quarterbacks.
Offensively, Charles Fiuza Jr. was 6-9 for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Trinate Jacobs was 10-20 for 93 yards and a touchdown. Jemal Brown finished 3-8 for 22 yards.
Aundreus Griffin led in receiving with seven catches for 149 yards and a score. Torrid Childs had two catches for 23 yards and a score. Chancellor Davis also caught a 12-yard touchdown pass.
The Norse ground game was lacking on Saturday with the team finishing with a net zero yards of rushing offense on nine running attempts.
Mesabi Range (2-1) will travel to Central Lakes this Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.