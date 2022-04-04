ABERDEEN, S.D. — Kenzie Krowiorz is finally getting his chance to be a head coach.
The Southwest Minnesota State graduate has been hired as the new men’s basketball coach at Hibbing Community College.
He’ll begin his duties on July 1, but getting this opportunity has been a long time in coming.
“It’s extremely exciting being a head coach,” Krowioz said. “It’s always been a dream of mine since I got into basketball. It’ll be huge to run my own program and develop my own guys.
“I’ll have ownership in the program, and I’ll give them the experience to get on to their next opportunities as well.”
Krowiorz began his coaching experience through the Marshall Public School system in 2016 at the youth and junior high level, then he spent some time with Tom Webb at Southwest Minnesota State in 2018, getting involved with some volunteer scouting during his senior year in school.
“He’s the one that pushed me into the college game, and I moved forward with that,” Krowiorz said.
Following that experience, Krowiorz was a graduate assistant at Iowa Lakes Community College from July to October 2019. While there, head coach Troy Larson knew a guy getting the job at Presentation College, Alex Tyrrell, who eventually hired Krowiorz.
At Presentation College, Krowiorz was in charge of the developmental team.
When that position ended, Krowiorz found himself out of basketball for a year, but he was working in the Admissions Office at the school.
His experience at Presentation College gave Krowiorz the knowledge he needed to become a head coach.
“Alex was able to allow me to do a lot with both groups (the junior varsity and varsity),” Krowiorz said. “I had a lot of hands-on experience, whether it be game experience or practices. I was doing all of the operational stuff, the day-to-day things.
“It gave me the opportunity to get experiences that some assistants don’t always get. Having spent time in the college game, I felt this was a good time to make that jump.”
Krowiorz learned a great deal while at Presentation College.
“It’s a lot of relationship building,” Krowiorz said. “That’s something I’ve enjoyed. All of the guys want to grow and become better basketball players. I enjoyed seeing them grow as young men, too, and walk across the stage during graduation.
“That’s important to me as well.”
Krowiorz, who is from southern Minnesota, wanted to get back into the state, then the Hibbing job arose. He applied, was interviewed and got the job.
“There’s a lot of talent in this state, and in northern Minnesota,” Krowiorz said. “I’m excited to get this opportunity in the MCAC. It was great to go through that experience of applying and interviewing.
“It was great to meet Mike (Flaten) and Aaron (Reini). I felt like we were all on the same page as to how the program should be directed toward the mission of the college students. We wanted them well-rounded for the future. That’s something I wanted to emphasize.”
Krowiorz hasn’t had the opportunity to meet his team yet, so he doesn’t know how many returning players he might have for the 2022-23 season, but he’s already been hitting the recruiting trail, with some goals in mind.
“My preferences are getting regional guys from the Dakotas, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota,” Krowiorz said. “That’s what I consider regional, then I want to tie that together with guys out of the area and internationally.
“It’s important for the guys to be able to work with people from different cultures, backgrounds and experiences because that’s what they will see after they graduate. It’s all about creating life skills. That’s what my program will be about. I want to develop the whole person overall.”
