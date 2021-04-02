Itasca takes doubleheader from Mesabi Range

AURORA -- The Norsemen outhit Itasca 15-8 in Thursday’s doubleheader, but ended up getting just edged out 1-0 in the opener and 8-7 in the finale at the Mesabi East field.
Zach Nelson and Dawson Tweet (a double) paced Mesabi Range with two hits each in game one, while Jackson Bode, Blake Warner and Noah Paulseth each added base knocks.
The Norse just couldn’t push any runs across. They made things interesting in the seventh inning with the tying run on second, but again they couldn’t get him to the plate.
The Vikings were led at the plate by two hits from Cade Marquardt (including a double) and a hit from Dawson Stevens. Samuel Candelario came up with what turned out to be the game-winning RBI single in the top of the sixth.
Konrad Kisch took the loss for the Norsemen after throwing a complete game. He struck out five and walked one while allowing one run (none earned) on four hits. Mason MacLeod picked up the win after hurling all seven innings. He struck out six, walked two and gave up seven hits.
Game 2
Itasca 8,
Mesabi Range 7
The Norsemen collected eight hits in the contest and were ahead 7-4 heading to the bottom of the sixth inning before the Vikings scored four times to grab the 8-7 victory.
Ryan Hujanen had a single and two RBI, while Tweet, Gabriel Soto and Bode each added two hits of their own. Nelson, meanwhile, chipped in with one hit and one RBI.
Itasca was led by Joshua Grimmer with a triple, and Daniel Wensloff, Stevens and Jack Dommeyer with singles. Marquardt added two RBI, while Stevens, Wensloff and Alex McBride each had one.
Stevens scored the win for the Vikings after coming on in relief to throw three innings. He fanned five, walked four and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits. Reliever Ben Strid took the loss for Mesabi. Jack Kelly started and went 5 ⅔ innings. He fanned six, walked seven and allowed eight runs (four earned) on four hits.
Mesabi Range (2-9) hosts Hibbing at 10:30 a.m. on April 7 in Aurora.
