ST. CLOUD — The Mesabi Range College baseball team saw their season come to an end late Friday night, as they fell to Itasca 11-1 in a Region XIII Tournament elimination game.
Gage Kracht drove in Max Grundhofer for the lone Norsemen run in the second inning to give Mesabi Range the 1-0 lead.
Itasca responded with four in the third and finished with 11 unanswered runs to cruise in the six inning win.
Brandon Lind got the start for Mesabi Range and took the loss giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out eight. Alex Fijal pitched the final inning, giving up six runs on five hits and two walks while fanning one.
At the plate, Kracht led the way going 2-2 with an RBI. Grundhofer was 1-1 with a run scored. Lind etched the fourth and final MRC hit.
Mesabi Range finishes the season with a record of 13-23 after making their first appearance at the Region XIII Tournament in six years.
Cloquet 8,
Eveleth-Gilbert 3
At Cloquet, the Eveleth-Gilbert softball could only get four hits off of Cloquet starter Allie Jones as the Bears fell to the Lumberjacks 8-3 on Saturday.
Taylor Morley took the loss for the Bears, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks in three innings of work. Lydia Delich pitched the final three innings, giving up two runs (none earned) on four hits and a walk. Morley struck out one while Delich fanned two.
At the plate, Emily Kemp went 2-2 on the day with two walks. Alex Flannigan was 1-3 with a double and an RBI.
