Isaac focusing on getting better in return to Ironmen

ELY — Vermilion Community College head football coach Terrence Isaac will be using today’s opening game as a measuring stick for his football team.
The Ironmen play at 3 p.m. today at Rochester against a Yellowjackets club that is usually one of the top teams in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
In his first year leading Vermilion, Isaac believes he has assembled a strong mix of good, young athletes to play alongside his two returners.
“I think we’re going to be really, really good.’’
Coming off a 1-7 record in 2019 (2020 was canceled due to COVID-19), the Ironmen return sophomore running back Jeremy Richardson and linebacker Carlos Carter, who transferred in to play last year. However, Carter didn’t get to play when the season was called off.
Isaac has a number of players he expects to contribute.
Dontrell Session is a sophomore quarterback, who has had a good training camp, according to the coach. He will be competing against freshman Keith Baker.
“My plan is to play both of them. Both of them are doing a good job,’’ said the coach, who believes he can win with both men.
In the backfield 5-foot-10-inch, 230-pound Maximus McArthur will be a key cog at running back.
While VCC has some key contributors on offense, defense is the team strength, Isaac said.
“I really love our secondary,’’ with leaders cornerback De’Vonte Roberts and Carter.
Jace Thompson will also help anchor the defensive line, while safety Latrail Rivers is another team leader.
“I think defense is going to win some games for us,’’ Isaac added. “They’re really locked in and having a great camp.’’
Offensively, Vermilion plans to take it week by week and adapt to what the defenses are giving them.
“We have some athletes,’’ Isaac said, but he doesn’t want to label his club as a passing team or a running team.
The main obstacle for the Ironmen to overcome is just being young, he said, because a lot of the players are coming straight from high school.
“I think it’s all about jelling, learning the playbook and learning how we do things. “Once we do that, I think we’ll be fine.’’
Regarding jelling, the offensive line is coming together really well since starting practice on Aug. 6.
Isaac is positive about the season outlook, as well.
“We just want to get better. We want to win today. Every day we get better we have a chance to put a good product on the field.’’
The MCAC is always tough and all eight teams will be a challenge. “Every game is important.’’
The veteran coach — now in his 18th year of coaching — is looking forward to leading at Vermilion, where he played in 1995 and 1996.
“It’s just a great opportunity to come back to a place that I played. The town is great and the school is great. I have a lot of support.’’
Isaac gave a shout out to his coaching staff, who helped him recruit and put the team together.
“I think we have the right guys here.’’
