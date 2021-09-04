Ironwomen ready to go after season is brought back from the brink

ELY — Late in July, the Vermilion Community College volleyball team didn’t even know if they would have a season.
Head coach Krystal Brodeen said VCC didn’t have enough fully committed players at the time and other issues put the season in question. The problems did lead to canceling the season, but things turned around just as quickly.
Brodeen said a week or two later, she started getting more commitments, including from Cherry standout Kaelyn Kudis, who had just switched majors into Vermilion’s veterinary technician program.
“I was like ‘Oh man, here we go.’ ’’
Brodeen got on the telephone with the girls on the fence and put her recruitment skills to work. In a short time, she had enough to field a team.
“We had eight so I had the season put back on. The MCAC was glad, the school was kind of reluctant, but I said ‘Just trust me, we got this.’ If I can get eight, I can work with that. So we’re back on. We’ve got eight and had our first win Monday vs. Oak Hills.’’
The season was officially reinstated Aug. 11 or 12, she said, the women moved in Aug. 15 and practice started on Aug. 16.
“That’s kind of our little Cinderella story this year.’’
The roster now includes six girls from Minnesota and two from Wisconsin.
Asked about middle hitter Kudis, Brodeen said, “She’ll be a great asset to the team this year.’’
The Ironwomen will also have three Mesabi East girls. Morgan Hirsch of Makinen (a 2017 graduate) comes in as an outside hitter, while Amelia Mattfield of Hoyt Lakes (a 2020 graduate) is a middle hitter and Trinity LaLonde of Aurora (a 2020 graduate) is a defensive specialist.
The other local woman on the team is 2021 Nashwauk-Keewatin graduate Misty Bozich will be a right side hitter.
Brodeen added that outside hitter Naomi Bollman from Kimball, Minnesota, setter Thea Baier of Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin, and defensive specialist Aubra Smeja of Whitehall, Wisconsin, fill out the roster.
The coach was happy to get Smeja, who was slated to play softball. However, she moved in with the volleyball players and said, “Man, I want to be part of this team.’’
Brodeen wasn’t so sure what the season would look like considering the season was canceled and then brought back, plus there is weekly COVID-19 testing for those not vaccinated.
“Now I’m starting to see how balanced we are. We’ve got pretty much every position covered, if not twice. I feel like we can make a solid run at the season for sure.’’
As far as the favorite in the MCAC, she sees Central Lakes as the top squad because they have 14 girls, which is the most in the conference.
The Ironwomen are definitely coming together.
“They’re all great competitors. These girls are very competitive,’’ Brodeen said, and have setter Baier leading them on the court.
“My setter’s been great at that. You need that kind of bulldog out there to be pushing people around and telling them what to do. I’ve been thankful for that.’’
Brodeen, who also coached VCC volleyball from 2017-19, is looking forward to the season and is confident in the Ironwomen eight.
“I just feel like we’re the underdogs always. Vermilion hasn’t had a strong volleyball program in a while, but these girls I feel are really special and we’ve got a lot we want to accomplish this season in a short amount of time. I’m super excited and I know they’re on board and ready to go.’’
