AURORA — Mesabi Range and Vermilion met up for the first time this spring and the Ironmen came away with a pair of victories at the Mesabi East baseball field in Aurora.
Vermilion opened with a 9-7 win and followed it up with a 4-1 victory over the Norsemen.
Eric Leon, Steve Peterson, Terren Sugita and Cam Peterson led the Ironmen in game one with a pair of hits each. Sugita smacked a homerun and had three RBI as part of his effort in the victory. Eric Leon, Steve Peterson and Jonathan Leon knocked in a run, as well.
After trailing 3-0, Mesabi Range rallied for six runs in the second and third innings to take a 6-4 lead after three innings complete. Vermilion had its own rally, though, with five runs in the fourth and fifth to score the 9-7 victory.
The Norsemen scored their seven runs on seven hits and were led by Blake Warner with two hits and Konrad Kisch with two hits and three RBI. Trent Braaten and Cole Meyer also added hits.
Jakob Wiirre picked up the complete-game victory for the Ironmen in game one as he gave up seven earned runs on seven hits. He fanned nine and walked five.
Zach Nelson took the loss after going all seven innings and allowing nine runs (six earned) on 12 hits. He struck out five and walked two.
Despite the loss, Mesabi head coach Chris Vito said he was happy with his team’s effort against a “very nice’’ Vermilion team that plays solid defense and can swing the bats.
“We pitched well and hit the ball very well. Defensively we broke down at times and that really hurt us. I couldn’t be happier with our pitching performances.’’
Game two was a low-scoring affair that had Vermilion coming out on top, 4-1. Jonathan Leon and Cam Peterson collected two more hits each, while Leon tacked on another RBI. Sugita and Steve Peterson each hit for singles, while Cole Ramczyk added a hit and one RBI.
The Norsemen could only muster two hits and one RBI, while being kept off balance at the plate. “Their pitcher had a lot to do with that,’’ Vito said of pitcher Jacob Worley.
Worley got the win after going all seven innings and fanning 10. Kisch took the loss after going six innings, fanning nine and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits.
Vito views these early season games as the team’s spring trip, which is getting them ready for conference play next month. He sees his club improving every day, but they have to find success in all phases of the game at the same time to win. “We’ve got to bring all facets to the game’’ and minimize mistakes to have a chance.
Mesabi Range (1-6) will be playing Hibbing in a pair of doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday in Aurora. The games will start at 1 p.m. each day. VCC (4-2) plays at Anoka-Ramsey Friday and Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — The Lady Norse softball team got their season off to a bit of a rough start Monday with a pair of losses at the Irish Dome in Rosemount.
Mesabi Range opened with a 10-0 shutout at the hands of Dakota County and finished up the twin bill with a 14-0 loss to Dakota College of Bottineau, N.D.
The Lady Norse were held hitless in game one as a pair of Dakota County pitchers fanned 13 Mesabi Range batters. C. Heagle got the win for DC with eight of the 13 strikeouts.
At the plate, Dakota County scored 10 runs on 10 hits. Mesabi’s Emma Baker took the loss after throwing all four innings. The 10 runs she allowed included nine earned runs.
In game two, the Lady Norse got one hit each from Amelia Fritz and Alani Pettis but couldn’t push any runs across.
Dakota College, meanwhile, was able to score 14 times on eight hits. Five errors were also committed by the Norse. Six different batters accounted for the Lumberjacks hits.
R Charlo picked up the pitching win after throwing two innings, fanning four and walking one. Fritz took the loss for Mesabi Range. She allowed 14 runs (seven earned) on eight hits, while walking six.
Mesabi Range (0-2) hosts Rainy River on April 14 at 3 p.m. in Virginia.
