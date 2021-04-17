AURORA — Vermilion came up with six runs in the 12th to knock off Mesabi Range, 10-4, in an extra-innings thriller Saturday in Aurora.
The Ironmen broke open what was a close game throughout with six hits and a walk to record the victory over their Iron Range rivals.
Terren Sugita got things going with a double, while Jakob Wiirre followed that up with a single.
Jacob Worley brought the first run of the 12th inning home with an RBI single and Caden Schillinger kept the base runners coming after drawing a walk.
Eric Leon then stepped to the plate and smacked an RBI single to right, which plated Wiirre.
Cole Ramczyk also doubled in the inning, while Jonathan Leon also singled to bring in Eric Leon.
Vermilion racked up 17 hits in the contest.
Reliever Sugita picked up the win on the mound for Vermilion. He hurled two innings of no-hit ball as he allowed no runs, struck out one and walked one. Reliever Ryan Hujanen took the loss for the Norsemen. He went the last four innings and surrendered six runs on six hits over four innings. He also fanned five Ironmen. Starter Konrad Kisch went eight innings, allowing 11 hits and four runs, while striking out three. Ryan Kling started for Vermilion and went 10 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and fanning nine Norsemen.
At the plate, Mesabi Range compiled seven hits. Noah Paulseth led the way with a homer, a double and three RBI, while Matt Costa also had a pair of hits, including a double. Jackson Bode added a double, as well.
Zach Nelson added a base knock and one RBI and Trent Braaten also added a hit.
Saturday’s second game was not complete as this edition went to press.
The two teams are set to square off again today in Ely. The doubleheader starts at 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Hibbing 10,
Mesabi East 0
At Aurora, Hibbing’s Aune Boben pitched a complete game shutout, allowed just one hit and fanned 13 Friday in the Bluejackets’ 10-0 victory over Mesabi East.
Hibbing compiled 16 hits as they scored three in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and four in the sixth en route to the win.
Megan Bussey led the way for the visitors with three hits and two RBI, while Madison St. George also connected for three hits. St. George’s effort included a triple and a double, while Bussey notched a two-bagger as well. Three other Bluejackets also had a pair of hits.
McKenzie Pokorny had the lone double for Mesabi East.
Hibbing plays at Cloquet, while Mesabi East hosts Virginia, both Monday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Brainerd, the Lady Norse struggled in a doubleheader with Central Lakes Saturday, getting blanked 16-0 in the opener and falling in game two, 15-1, both in five innings.
In game one, the Raiders used a 11-hit attack with 12 RBI and took ad-vantage of three Mesabi Range errors to score 16 times.
The Lady Norse, meanwhile, could only muster a hit from pitcher Emma Baker, who also took the loss in the circle. She went three innings, giving up 15 runs (10 earned) on nine hits, while fanning three and walking eight. Amelia Fritz pitched the final two innings for Mesabi. She allowed one run on two hits and struck out two Raiders.
In game two, the Lady Norse were able to push one run across, but it was enough as Central Lakes scored the dominant win.
Mesabi Range was led by Julia Knapper with a double and one RBI, while Morgan Malecha also doubled and Hailey Aho and Fritz each added a base knock.
Central Lakes scored their 15 runs on 10 hits and 10 RBI.
Fritz took the pitching loss in game two. She went 3 1/3 innings, and allowed 12 runs (seven earned) on eight hits. She also fanned three and walked three. Baker came on to pitch the last two outs. She fanned one and gave up three runs on two hits.
Mesabi Range (0-4 overall, 0-2 MCAC North) play at Northland today at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.