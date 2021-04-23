Hujanen, Mesabi Range silence Anoka-Ramsey, 5-1; Golden Rams take game two

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Mesabi Range baseball team traveled to Anoka-Ramsey Thursday and came away with a spit against the Golden Rams.
The Norsemen's Ryan Hujanen fanned 10 and the team scored five times on four hits in game one to scored a 5-1 victory.
A-R turned the tables in game two to grab a 9-6 win.
In the opener, Mesabi Range scored two in the second, one in the fifth and two in the seventh on doubles by Dawson Tweet and Jackson Bode, while Noah Paulseth also connected for a hit. Tweet and Bode collected two RBI each and Paulseth added one.
Virginia graduate Hujanen picked up the complete game pitching win. He struck out 10 batters, walked two and gave up just one earned run on A-R’s five hits.
The Golden Rams were paced by Brandon Watkins with two hits, Nate Tillman with one hit and one RBI and Chance Appell with one hit.
----
In game two, the Norsemen fell behind 3-0 before taking a 4-3 lead in the fourth. Anoka-Ramsey would score the next six runs and hold on for the 9-6 win.
Mesabi Range put together seven hits but also had three errors in the loss.
Blake Warner tallied two hits and Max Grundhofer had one hit and three RBI for the Norse. Tweet, Bode and Konrad Kisch each added a hit, while Kisch’s hit brought home one of the Norsemen.
Mesabi’s Matt Costa took the pitching loss after going four innings. He gave up six earned runs on seven hits. A-R’s Benjamin Bruce got the win in a six-inning effort. He allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits, while fanning two and walking six.
The Rams also got two hits from Bruce and a hit and two RBI from Kyler Stuart.
Mesabi Range (7-16) plays at Itasca at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.