HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team had a miserable first half against Mesabi Range.
The Cardinals shot 21-percent from the floor in the first quarter, and only 23.5-percent after the first 20 minutes of play.
Fortunately for Hibbing, it only trailed the Lady Norse by seven at the half, 26-19.
In the second half, the Cardinals’ fortunes turned 180-degrees, and they rallied for a 58-54 overtime victory over Mesabi Range in an MCAC Northern Division victory Wednesday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
It was the Cardinals first win of the season, and it came against their rival from Virginia.
“It feels great,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “To beat Mesabi makes it better because they’re our rivals. We lost by four that last time, so to beat them was huge, especially to get our first win.”
It didn’t look that way early on as Hibbing couldn’t hit a shot, so Mesabi Range ran out to a 17-9 first-quarter lead.
“We were getting looks, but we missed a lot of easy shots, a lot of open looks,” Mesabi Range coach Brad Matuszak said. “We were running our game plan, and were playing defensively with our trap.
“Everything was working for us in the first half, then we went away from it, for whatever reason, in the second half.”
Nothing went right for Hibbing, but the Cardinals only trailed by seven at the half.
“We came out a little flat in that first quarter, and we knew it killed us,” Palmer said. “We didn’t shoot well. That was a downer for us. Everybody was frustrated. In the second quarter, we wanted to match them or gain a few points on them.
“We did that, but we were still down. At the half, we decided that there was no time left. We were going to come out and play hard in the second half and start knocking down some shots.”
That seven-point deficit stayed the same after three quarters, 38-31, but the best was yet to come from the Cardinals in the final 10 minutes of play.
The Lady Norse would score the first four points of the fourth quarter to extend that lead to 11, 42-31, but Hibbing went on a 8-0 run to cut the deficit to three, 42-39.
That’s as close as the Cardinals would get as Mesabi Range would take a 49-45 lead with 1:49 to play.
After a timeout, Madi Owens connected on a 3-pointer to make it 49-48, then a free throw by the Lady Norse made it 50-48 with 24.3 seconds to play.
Owens came through once again, scoring a deuce and drawing a foul with 16 seconds to play to tie the game.
Owens wasn’t able to hit the free throw to put the Cardinals ahead, and that left plenty of time for the Lady Norse to set up a play and win the game.
As it turned out, the Lady Norse turned the ball over with just over four seconds to play, but Hibbing couldn’t get a good look at the basket, sending the game into overtime.
The shots that weren’t falling in the first half, started falling in the fourth quarter.
“We started gaining some momentum,” Palmer said. “Madi started knocking down some big threes for us to cut into the lead. That was a game changer. We stepped up on defense.”
The Cardinals took advantage of Mesabi Range’s man-to-man defense.
“For some reason, their girls got open,” Matuszak said. “We don’t play man that often, but we know how to play it. We were getting confused, not knowing who we were guarding, or where we should be.”
In the overtime, Hibbing scored first on a basket by Emma DuChamp, then Olivia Baasi stood her ground and took a charge, giving the ball back to the Cardinals.
Baasi had to leave the game due to an injury, leaving the Cardinals with four players on the floor.
Even so, Owens scored four-on-five, then Baasi returned to the game.
Missing Baasi didn’t affect the Cardinals at all.
“At that time, you don’t have time to think about it,” Palmer said. “We went into a triangle-and-one because we didn’t want to leave their best player (Alani Pettis) unguarded. I told the other three that they had to work harder to move and defend the other four players.
“Luckily, we were able to get our fifth player back in automatically.”
It may have been only four points, but falling behind early put Mesabi Range at a disadvantage.
“We talked about it in the huddle that the first couple of minutes of overtime would be huge,” Matuszak said. “We had to go on a run, or get the lead. We didn’t. They did, and we kind of fell apart because they got the lead.”
Winter Sainio scored for the Lady Norse to make it 54-52, but two free throws by Emily Howard gave Hibbing that four-point lead again, 56-52.
Sainio would score again, and had a chance for a three-point play, but after the missed free throw, it was 56-54, with 33 seconds to play.
Sofie Anderson scored for the Cardinals with under 20 seconds to play to make it a two-possession game, and they held on for the win.
“Give credit to Hibbing,” Matuszak said. “They didn’t die, and they took it to us in the fourth quarter and overtime.”
Owens finished with 20 points. Athena Dunham had 15 and Anderson 13.
Sophia Christofferson had 11 for the Lady Norse. Pettis finished with 10.
MR 17 9 12 12 4 — 54
HCC 9 10 12 19 8 — 58
Mesabi Range: Alani Pettis 10, Sophia Christofferson 11, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 8, Bonnie Taylor 5, Christianna Monger 9, Amelia Fritz 5, Winter Sainio 6.
Hibbing: Olivia Baasi 4, Athena Dunham 15, Emma DuChamp 2, Madi Owens 20, Sofie Anderson 13, Emily Howard 4.
Total Fouls: Mesabi Range 19; Hibbing 14; Fouled Out: Pettis, Howard-Reynolds, Dunham; Free Throws: Mesabi Range 10-17; Hibbing 6-15; 3-pointers: Christofferson, Monger 3, Dunham, Owens 4, Anderson.
Wrestling
Grand Rapids 56, Hibbing 22
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks got six falls and two forfeit victories in the win over the Bluejackets Wednesday at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
Winning by fall for Grand Rapids were Asher Brenden, Warren Ritter, Tanner Morlan, Phillip Keenan, Caydon Lehman, and Mason Peterson.
Winning by forfeit were Alex Lehman and Connor Wakefield.
Dusty Wilke won by technical fall, and Zach Wilke won by decision.
Winning by fall for Hibbing were Christian Jelle and Drew Shay.
Ian Larrabee won by forfeit and Bryson Larrabee won by major decision.
Grand Rapid 56, Hibbing 22
106 — Asher Brenden, GR, pinned Emma Platt, :28; 113 — Christian Jelle, H, pinned Holden Brink, 5:05; 120 — Alex Lehman, GR, won by forfeit; 126 — Warren Ritter, GR, pinned Gabe Martin, 3:22; 132 — Connor Wakefield, GR, won by forfeit; 138 — Tanner Morlan, GR, pinned Jacoby Ekanem, 1:25; 145 — Phillip Keenan, GR, pinned Luke Tichy, :32; 152 — Caydon Lehman, GR, pinned Preston Thronson, 2:59; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, def. Ripley Means, 8-0; 170 — Dusty Wilke, GR, def. Cooper Hendrickson, tech fall, 25-9, 5:42; 182 — Zach Wilke, GR, def. Thomas Hagen, 2-0; 195 — Drew Shay, H, pinned Logan Martin, 1:29; 220 — Ian Larrabee, H, won by forfeit; 285 — Mason Peterson, GR, pinned Wylder Powers, 1:01.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.