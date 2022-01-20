HIBBING — After not playing through the whole month of December, the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team has been playing catch up with the other teams in the Northern Division.
The Cardinals are nowhere near midseason form like their counterparts, and they’ve only played four games to date.
Hibbing won’t quite double that output this week, but the Cardinals will finally try to get in a groove when they travel to Grand Rapids to take on Itasca today, beginning at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, Hibbing goes to International Falls to play Rainy River at 1 p.m.
The Cardinals are coming off a four-point loss to Mesabi Range Wednesday, but Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said the team has handled their schedule as best as they can.
“We haven’t played too much, but in our loss to Mesabi, it wasn’t the outcome we wanted but it was a decent game,” Palmer said. “It was postponed from the week before, and we hadn’t played since the first week of January.
“We’ve had a lot of practice. We’re expecting another decent game today. It should be close, and hopefully, things go our way.”
So far, in those three games, Palmer has seen some improvement from her team.
“We tried a few different defenses, and Madi (Owens) has done a great job defensively for us. Offensively, we’re still struggling a little bit, but we’re slowly starting to get into a rhythm and putting more points on the board.
“It’s been a struggle. It was hard not having a lot of games going into these conference games. We haven’t found a rhythm, we haven’t found things that work for us, then we start with conference games. We’re still trying to adjust.”
Technically, Hibbing is still in its preseason time of the schedule.
“It feels that way,” Palmer said. “We’re trying a lot of different things out every-single game, making adjustments. We’re trying our best to find out what works. We’re still trying to find a zone offense and a man-to-man offense.”
Palmer said both the Vikings and Voyageurs will be scrappy teams.
“They will push the tempo on the floor,” Palmer said. “They both like to drive to the basket. That got us into foul trouble, especially in the second half. With low numbers, that could get us into trouble.
“Hopefully, we’ll do a better job defensively, not foul and have the ability to protect the rim.”
