MINNEAPOLIS — Growing up, Garrett Hendrickson was surrounded by coaches.
His father, Keith, was a coach, as were his grandpa, Dave, and great uncle, Gus.
So it isn’t a surprise that Hendrickson wanted to get into coaching when he finished his playing career, and he’s getting that chance.
After jumping around the junior-hockey circuit, Hendrickson has landed as an assistant coach at Augsburg College, which is going to play in the Division III Frozen Four that starts tody in Lake Placid, N.Y.
The Auggies take on Adrian College out of Michigan, beginning at 2 p.m.
Augsburg finally got through its nemesis, St. Norbert, which had beaten the Auggies in the past four tournaments, and now Adrian stands in the Auggies way of advancing into the title contest
“They’ve had our number the last four years,” Hendrickson said. “We had two good weeks of practice to prepare for that game, but for Adrian, we didn’t have as long to prepare.
“We’ll do the best we can in a short amount of time to be ready to go today. We’ll take what we learned from losing to them in January, learn from our mistakes and be better.”
Obviously, Hendrickson wasn’t there for those four losses.
After graduating from Virginia High School in 2011, Hendrickson went on to play in the British Columbia Hockey League with Penticton, then he was traded to Salmon Arm of the BCHL.
In his second year of juniors, Hendrickson played in the North American Hockey League with LaCrosse, Wis.
He was supposed to attend St. Cloud State, but that didn’t work out, so Hendrickson went to Concordia College in Moorhead and played Division III hockey for four years.
That’s when his path to coaching began.
“I wanted to coach my whole life,” Hendrickson said. “When I was a senior at Concordia, I didn’t know where to go or what to do, but I wanted to make coaching a profession. I wanted to be in leagues higher than high school.”
Hendrickson got his wish.
Todd Kreibich gave Hendrickson a call and asked him if he wanted to help with the Iron Rangers in the Superior International Junior Hockey League out of Hoyt Lakes.
“He wanted me to be his assistant coach,” Hendrickson said. “He gave me some reins by letting me run the forward lines, and I took over the power play. I had more than just an assistant-coach role. It was a good learning experience for me.”
After that stint, Hendrickson was hired by the Minnesota Wilderness in the North American Hockey League out of Cloquet.
“I had the same role as I had in Hoyt Lakes,” Hendrickson said. “We had some better Division I players there. It was a better quality of hockey. That was the stepping stone in my coaching career.”
After that, Hendrickson went back into the SIJHL as an associate head coach for a new franchise, the Wisconsin Lumberjacks, out of Spooner.
“It was a hard decision, but I wanted more of a challenge,” Hendrickson said. “I got to establish a new team, and put my stamp on the franchise. I got my own players, and financially, it was better.
“It was a good experience. I built a good team. We started slow, then we started to win some games.”
That’s when COVID-19 entered the picture. It shut the league and the Lumberjacks, down.
Hendrickson was in limbo. He didn’t know what to do.
While his family was having Easter dinner in 2021, the phone rang. It was the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL.
“I got called out of the blue,” Hendrickson said. “The coach asked if I wanted to be an assistant. That was a good experience for me as well.”
That’s when the Augsburg job opened up.
Hendrickson applied for it late last spring, and he was hired on the spot.
“It had been a dream of mine to coach college hockey,” he said.
But how long would the job last? The coach that hired him, stepped down and went to a Division I job.
Would the new coach keep him on staff?
“It was a crazy first day on the job,” Hendrickson said. “We were without a coach for the first 1 ½ months.”
The Auggies would eventually hire Greg May, who was an Augsburg Alumni, and the rest is history.
“They picked the right guy, obviously,” Hendrickson said. “I wasn’t sure what was going to happen, whether he would keep me on or not. You never know, but we had a good relationship right off the bat.
“We meshed. We’re both younger. It wasn’t like it was an old-school coach. We understood and believed in the same philosophy.”
Hendrickson is happy that he found a home.
“It’s been rewarding,” he said. “At the junior level, you get kids for one or two years, then they either get traded or cut. You can have new kids every month. At this level, these guys are here for four years.
“It’s more of a team. They’re not in it to get a Division I scholarship. They want an education and the last kick of the can to play hockey. Winning is more rewarding, more special at this level. I know it sounds cliché, but we’re like a family. Every game means something.”
Making it to the Frozen Four is more special.
“It’s been a whirlwind to play in a Frozen Four, especially with two new coaches,” Hendrickson said. “We’ve established a new culture and they’re buying into it 100-percent. A lot of the credit goes to our guys for buying into what we’ve brought into the program.
“You couldn’t ask for a better season for a first-year staff. It’s been surreal.”
In the other semifinal contest, SUNY Geneseo takes on U New England. The finals are set for Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.