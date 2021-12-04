Health to be key for Ironmen after year off

ELY — Coming off of a year where the Ironmen were not able to step on the court, Vermilion head men’s coach Reed Petersen is optimistic about his squad heading into a new season.
With some key returners and a healthy mix of new recruits, Petersen says the program is removing in the right direction in his third year at the helm.
“Covid was difficult for us because it was hard to give kids a solid answer about when we could come back to school and play basketball,” Petersen said. “This year, it’s much better. We’ve got enough kids this year, 15 at practice, 13 of them are eligible and we hope the other two will be in January. Our numbers are good and I know a lot of programs around the state, men’s and women’s are struggling for numbers so I feel very fortunate.”
An assistant to former Vermilion coach Paul McDonald, Petersen says it’s McDonald’s connections as a recruiter that has kept Vermilion as a destination for basketball talent.
“Paul will let me in on a few connections here and there. I’m still kind of figuring out how to make all of them myself as a recruiter. We didn’t get everybody that we wanted this year and we’re kind of small in terms of size because of that. But it’s a process. I think recruiting is a learning experience for me and hopefully every single year it will get a little bit better.”
The Ironmen return two players from two seasons ago in sophomores Kengi Bryant (Miami, Fla.) and forward Austin Funk (Grand Meadow, Minn.).
“Kengi has been with us for a couple of years now. He got hurt two years ago and basically missed most of the season but he came back to Vermilion because ew wanted him here and he wanted to finish up here and he’ll be important for us.
“Austin is a good shooter, a hard worker and one of our biggest leaders on the court. Austin and Kengi are really our two guys there for us in terms of leadership. They know the level the game is played at, how things work at practice and they’ve been ready and waiting for this season so we appreciate them coming back.”
Power forward Ronald Ducros (New Orleans, La.) also has some familiarity with Vermilion, coming to the school during the Covid year.
“He knows the campus. He knows the instructors. He’s an undersized power forward but he’s a great rebounder. We expect him to do big things for us.”
Vermilion opened their season last month with a non-conference game with Mesabi Range. While it ended up being a one-sided loss for the Ironmen, Petersen said his team got valuable knowledge in that game and are applying it to the rest of their non-conference schedule.
“We hadn’t worked out a whole lot of our systems yet and that’s okay. We know it won’t be this way when we play them again in January. It was a good way to show us that every team is very good this year all around and we have to bring it every night.
“The non-conference schedule is to bring the guys up to speed. We’re not there yet but the work ethic is there. A lot of guys are still in the high school mode where you have to save a bit for the end of the game. In college, you can’t do that. You have to go all out from the beginning.”
Petersen pens Central Lakes to be favorites in the MCAC North while also putting eyes on Mesabi Range and Itasca.
After a year off from the game, Petersen says the most important thing his team can do is stay healthy. Dealing with a bout of Covid of his own when this interview took place, Petersen said finding ways to stay available is paramount to their success.
“I found out I had Covid on Monday and I don’t know where I got it. My biggest social interactions are with basketball so my big fear is if I gave it to someone else or someone on our team gave it to me.
“It really makes you think about doing what you can to stay healthy and that’s what we need to do if we want to keep our season going. Overall, we’re excited to be back and hopefully we can have a full season to go along with that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.