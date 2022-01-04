HIBBING — After losing to Gogebic just before the break, the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team went home with a sour taste in their mouths.
The Cardinals can rectify some of that today when they host Northland Community College in an MCAC Northern Division contest, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Dave Wilson is hoping this break will straighten a few things out with his team, but not all of his players had returned to town before practice started Tuesday.
“I thought we would get a full practice in to see what they had done over the break. That didn't happen,” Wilson said. “We’ll be going in blind. I’ve been doing this for a while. I’ve been in this situation before.
“We’ll have to wing it, but hopefully, they did do something over the break. Hopefully, we’ll be successful today.”
Wilson told them in the locker room following their loss to the Samsons that they should have that bad taste in their mouths.
“We let Gogebic get out to an 18-point lead, then we got it back down to like nine,” Wilson said. “One of the excuses was that we were missing four players. They were already gone on break.
“That can’t be an excuse. We gave them such a head start. That made it hard to catch up. The one thing I told them when we were leaving that locker room, too, is that we have to figure out how not to lose. We can’t worry about winning. We have to figure out how not to lose.”
Now, Hibbing must come together as one unit as the Northern Division schedule gets into full swing.
“When I talked to them over the break, the one thing I heard that I didn’t hear when I first got here, is we,” Wilson said. “There were a lot of I’s. They said, ‘Coach, we need to come together during this time.’
“There were a lot of we’s vs. those I’s. Hopefully, that translates into their games.”
Northland comes into the game just below .500.
Wilson hasn’t seen them play yet, but he knows the Pioneers will give his team plenty to handle.
“I’ve coached against that guy, and he normally gets some good, sound teams,” Wilson said. “I don’t expect anything less. I hope that we come out on the winning end of it.”
The key to winning will be playing tough defense.
“We have to be on top of that,” Wilson said. “It would be nice if we can get everybody on the same page. One of things I wanted to do was introduce a couple of new plays, but we’ll have to wing it today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.