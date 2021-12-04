HCC needs to make up ground after late start

HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team has been behind the eight-ball this entire first half of the season.
That’s because the Cardinals didn’t start practicing on Oct. 1, which was the first official day of workouts.
The No. 1 reason for that is Hibbing didn’t have a coach for the first couple of weeks of the season.
Once Dave Wilson was hired as coach, that problem was solved, but getting coach and players acclimated to each other was going to take some time.
Now, players and coach are getting to know each other as the Cardinals are 2-2 on the young 2021-22 season, and the only place to go is up.
The group is led by sophomores Moe Washington, Rasonte Smith and Schuyler Pimentel, and Wilson is pleased with the way these three have handled the topsy-turvy season.
“We need to get everything we can out of them,” Wilson said. “It might be their second year playing, but theoretically, they had a year off, so it’s been a difficult time trying to get them to understand that it’s time to play now.
“I’ve asked them to come along fast and believe in what I’m trying to do. That’s where it starts. If I can get the leaders to believe in what I’ve got to offer the other part of the team will fall in line.”
Eight freshmen fill out the roster, including Alvin Judd, Kionté Cole, Owen Smith, Conor Goggin, Steven Buhl, Edwin Ndika, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. and Stephon Smith.
According to Wilson, Smith has been his biggest surprise this young season.
“He (Smith) has come a long way in the few weeks we’ve been together,” Wilson said. “He’s done a wonderful job at this point. He leads our team in rebounds, he’s third in scoring. He’s done the best that I can ask of him as a first-year student.”
The rest of the freshmen are growing by leaps and bounds. They’ve handled the early-season adversity well.
“All of the freshmen have done the best job that they can,” Wilson said. “They started late with practice. They started late getting a coach. As far as being a freshman, the very first shot is ‘you’re not at home anymore.’
“Secondly, these kids they’re playing against are a lot faster than the kids in high school. The third thing they had to do was convince me that they could play because I didn’t know much about them. They had a tough sled to pull, but they have all done a wonderful job in getting that done.”
Offensively, Wilson’s philosophy is simple.
“Pass the ball,” Wilson said. “One of the things we do here in practice is doing at least two passes before you shoot. The only thing I’m teaching them is getting their friends involved, getting your buddies involved with the passing.
“When we get the chance, we run. If you had to classify what we do, we run.”
That same Final philosophy can be applied on the defensive end as well.
“I want them to stick to the person that belongs to you,” Wilson said. “You don’t let him do anything without you knowing. We play a lot of man-to-man. We do play a little bit of zone, but a lot of man-to-man is what we use. That’s what we hang our hat on.
“They can do that because they have endurance. I teach them that we have to run. Being in good shape is one of the things we have to have to be a good man-to-man player.”
Through all of that, Wilson expects this team to have a good season.
“They have a lot of potential,” Wilson said. “I want them to get them to believe in one another. That’s an area we still need to work on. We have to believe that we can all get the job done, no matter if they’re sitting on the bench, or if they’re out there on the court.”
