HIBBING — With three wins in the Northern Division, the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team is running out of time if they want to make the postseason.
The Cardinals could take a big step today toward that goal when they square off with Mesabi Range, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in an MCAC Northern Division contest at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
Hibbing has to start winning games to make the playoffs.
“The progress has been good, but we had some good conversation Monday, and hopefully, it translates into a win,” Hibbing coach Dave Wilson said. “We gave Mesabi a head start the last time, so we can’t do that again.”
According to Wilson, the Norsemen jumped out to a 14-2 lead, and even though the Cardinals kept chipping away at that deficit, they couldn’t get back into the game.
“They got on us quickly,” Wilson said. “We kept dwindling it down, and we wound up losing by eight. We have to play defense, and we had a lot of turnovers at the beginning of that game.
“Hopefully, we can rectify that today. We don’t want that same repeat today because those turnovers, probably eight or nine, we had during that stint where they went on a run.”
Wilson said Mesabi Range has a point guard that’s tough to defend.
“He’s a good shooter,” Wilson said. “For the most part, they out-hustled us in that first game. They out-rebounded us in the first half. That’s something we can’t let happen in this game.”
There’s no more room for error if the Cardinals want to earn a berth in the playoffs.
“Right now, it’s either win or go home,” Wilson said. “It gives us a little bit of a chance because one of the teams can’t play in the postseason.
“That’s going to give somebody, who is at the bottom, another chance.”
Now is the time for Hibbing to gel as a team and string some victories together.
“What they have to do is believe in each other,” Wilson said. “The disservice that happened for these guys is they didn’t get that camaraderie early on. Not getting that start together, that created an issue as far as gelling together.”
