HCC brings young team, lots of potential to new year

HIBBING — Hibbing Community College volleyball coach Kasey Palmer will have a young team, but that’s alright with her.
That’s because the Cardinals are back on the court after missing all of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Just the ability to play is reward enough for Palmer and her players, but the third-year coach is hoping her team can make some noise in the Northern Division.
“We have a lot of potential,” Palmer said. “We have some hitters that can put the ball away. Passing is the main point right now. Once we get that down and they become aware of who they’re passing with or by, it will get easier.
“From the teams I’ve seen in the northern conference, we’re all close. We all have the potential to be good. We’ll see who can hold it out together for the whole season.”
Returning to Palmer’s lineup will be sophomores Athena Dunham and Sophie Fink.
“Athena is our only sophomore with experience in hitting, so she’ll be on the outside,” Palmer said. “She’s a little smaller, so she has big obstacles to go around in learning that power isn’t always going to do it, but placement.
“Sophie, she’ll be wearing our libero uniform this year. She has the job of picking up as many balls as possible. She has to lead the communication of the team.”
Joining them on the team are freshmen Kaija Gams, Emma Duchamp, Madi Owens, Emily Howard, Sara Schall, Kimberly Pagel and Jordanne Steward.
“For the freshmen, we’re looking at being scrappy on defense,” Palmer said. “That’s a big thing because we don’t have that much height coming in. We have a couple of taller girls coming in, but we’re small.
“We have to be scrappy and go after everything defensively.”
The player who has to make the biggest adjustment to the college level will be Gams. She was a libero for Chisholm High School the past couple of years.
Now, she is being switched to the setting position.
“She’s learning to adjust there,” Palmer said. “It’ll be different for her. The setter role is important, but Kaija will do great. She understands the game of volleyball. It’ll be changing her mentality from defense to offense, making sure you go get every ball.
“She has to be aware of who’s hitting and who’s having a good night. It’s more mentally challenging for her than skill-wise.”
Palmer is hoping that Gams can get up to speed in a hurry.
“We’re working with her to find the correct placement to speed up our offense,” Palmer said. “We’ve done a lot of that over the last week. When we went to the Central Lakes scrimmage, we saw the good teams from the south and how quickly they ran their offense.
“That was an eye-opener for us. We’ve not only tried to shorten our sets a little bit, but also quicken our passes up so they aren’t skyballs either.”
Palmer brought in a couple of middles to replace Kaylyn Bowen, so they have some big shoes to fill.
If everything falls into place, there’s no reason why the Cardinals can’t contend for a playoff berth.
“We’ve had our struggles,” Palmer said. “We’ve added new drills every day to make sure we’re getting touches on passing and working on form. It’s getting better every-single day.
“By the end of the year, we’ll be there.”
