VIRGINIA—Like many other teams competing in the spring season, the Minnesota North-Mesabi Range softball team is itching to get outside and stay outside.
While area high school teams can take solace in the fact that they have the entire month of may available to schedule games, Mesabi Range and the rest of the MCAC teams need to have their regular seasons wrapped up by May 10, making the push to get games in more frantic as the poor weather continues.
“The MCAC will have to come together to figure out some kind of solution,” first-year Norse head coach Brad Matuszak said. “We still have 16 games to play and they have to be done by May 10 so time is definitely a factor for us now.”
The Norse played the first seven games of their season at a domed facility in Blaine, allowing them to get some play time in. Since then, however, they’ve only managed two games outside and with the weather taking a turn this past weekend, future games are in jeopardy.
“It’s been tough. Our girls come to practice every day knowing it’s probably going to be a lot of time in the gym. If we do get outside, it’s outside in the parking lot so it’s not like we’re working on a dirt field or on turf. We’re trying to do what we can to get better but taking ground balls on the gym floor is a lot different than doing it on a real field.
“Even our local high schools, with their nice turf fields, can’t get out and play if there’s snow on the field. We can deal with rain and cold but we can’t do anything about snow.”
After struggling to hit the ball in their first few games, the Norse put in considerable time taking cuts in the gym and put bat to ball in the following games. While results still didn’t fall their way, Matuszak says he’s seeing improvement with the space they have.
“We lost two games in the bottom of the seventh inning. Our improvement from the beginning of the year until now is phenomenal and we’ve given ourselves chances to win games, but we’ve been shooting ourselves in the foot. We have to find a way to finish games.”
This year’s Mesabi Range roster is led by sophomore Amelia Fritz, who currently sits second in the MCAC in batting average. Matuszak says the shortstop from Minneapolis will continue to be a big piece for the Norse.
“She’s been our consistent one at the plate. She’s been our leader. She’s a vocal leader. She’s a good shortstop and our No. 4 hitter. We know we can count on her and she’s definitely been leading by example for us in the games we’ve had.”
Mesabi East grad Jasmine Heikkila is the teams No. 1 pitcher. While the Norse and Heikkila are still looking for their first win, Matuszak says the freshman has been doing more than enough to put their team in a good spot.
“Her ERA is solid for a starting pitcher. She just doesn’t have the wins and that’s because our defense hasn’t come around to where we want it to be.”
The outfield is anchored by Joey Westby and Lauren Lautigar, two 2022 Eveleth-Gilbert graduates as well as Ely native Raven Sainio. Elizabeth Hey works both the infield and the outfield, Virginia grad Janie Potts is at catcher while another Virginia grad, Lillian Archambeau works at first and as the No. 2 pitcher. Abbigail Shuster (North Woods) and Noel Lind fill out the roster, while a second sophomore in Cherry’s Thea Busch is out with an injury and hopes to return by season’s end.
The team’s roster filled with two-sport athletes, Matuszak hopes his time working as both the softball and women’s basketball coach will further help him with recruiting in future years.
“I’m on campus a lot more. It’s certainly not easier but it’s a lot less difficult to recruit being at the college more. The opportunity came up to do both jobs and it feels like a good fit. It makes it easier to connect with more players from around the area as well as spend more time with the current players on campus.”
Having previous baseball experience, Matuszak says the more time he spends with softball will only help out in terms of coaching.
“The two aren’t exactly the same but things can translate from one to the other. The defensive philosophies are kind of similar.”
He also says he’s had plenty of help from those in the community in order to get his feet wet.
“I’ve had tremendous help from people like Darren Aro. Jordan Lokken has helped with the pitching and the community support has been phenomenal as well. Having them here is great. Chris Vito, the baseball coach, has been a great help. We’re still looking for some wins but I think everything is moving in the right direction.”
