mrc softball

Mesabi Range College right fielder Helen Phenning runs down and gloves a dropping line drive during the second inning of a home game last season against Vermilion

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA—Like many other teams competing in the spring season, the Minnesota North-Mesabi Range softball team is itching to get outside and stay outside.

While area high school teams can take solace in the fact that they have the entire month of may available to schedule games, Mesabi Range and the rest of the MCAC teams need to have their regular seasons wrapped up by May 10, making the push to get games in more frantic as the poor weather continues.

