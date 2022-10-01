rock ridge

Rock Ridge's Isaac Flatley wrestles Duluth East's Austan Orvendahl out of bounds during the first quarter of Friday night's game in Eveleth.

 Mark Sauer

EVELETH — The Rock Ridge football team capped off their 2022 homecoming week Friday night in a matchup with Duluth East.

The Greyhounds, however, were the only ones that had reason to celebrate as they scored the first 40 points of the contest on their way to a 40-8 win over the Wolverines.

