EVELETH — The Rock Ridge football team capped off their 2022 homecoming week Friday night in a matchup with Duluth East.
The Greyhounds, however, were the only ones that had reason to celebrate as they scored the first 40 points of the contest on their way to a 40-8 win over the Wolverines.
Running back Austan Orvedahl had a field day in the win for East, accounting for four of the team’s six touchdowns. Orvedahl got things started with a 59-yard run to the house in the first quarter and followed that up with a 30-yard score that put his team up 28-0 by the end of the first quarter.
The star running back added two more scores, one each in the second and fourth quarters.
Rock Ridge’s lone score came in the fourth quarter when quarterback Ryan Manninen completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Levi Flatley that made it 8-0 after the two-point conversion.
The loss drops Rock Ridge to 1-4 on the season. They’ll travel to Cloquet next Friday.
DE 28 6 0 6 — 40
RR 0 0 0 8 — 8
First Quarter
DE: Austan Orvedahl 59 run (kick good)
DE: 79 punt return (kick good)
DE: 7 run (kick god)
DE: Orvedahl 30 run (kick good)
Second Quarter
DE: Orvedahl 21 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
DE: Orvedahl 27 run (kick failed)
RR: Levi Flatley 8 pass from Ryan Manninen (run good)
ML-WR 43,
Mesabi East 14
WILLOW RIVER — The Mesabi East football team ran into the buzzsaw that is Moose Lake/Willow River on Friday night as the Rebels run game did whatever they pleased in a 43-14 win over the Giants.
Owen Loew went off for 112 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries to put the Rebels on top. Jaxsyn Schmidt carried the ball for 108 yards on 11 carries.
The Giants were led by Cooper Levander, who ran for 64 yards on seven carries.
Mesabi East had two second half scores in the loss. The first came in the third quarter when Dakota Kruse took a Moose Lake/Willow River kickoff 74 yards to the house. Later in the fourth quarter, Tyler Jacobson hauled in a 19-yard touchdown run and then caught a pass from Landon Luke to tack on two more on the conversion.
The loss brings Mesabi East to 1-4 on the season. Next, they’ll take on Rush City on Friday at home.
ME 0 0 6 8 — 14
MLWR 6 18 19 0 — 43
First Quarter
ML: Owen Loew 7 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
ML: Loew 5 run (kick blocked)
ML: Loew 1 run (kick failed)
ML: Adam Neumann 3 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
ML: Loew 15 run (Sam Knezevich kick)
ML: David Mortensen 3 run (kick failed)
ME: Dakota Kruse 74 kickoff return (pass failed)
ML: Kaden Robbins 2 run (run fails)
Fourth Quarter
ME: Tyler Jacobson 19 run (Jacobson pass from Landon Luke)
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Rock Ridge 7,
Duluth Marshall 0
The Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team closed out the regular season Friday with a 7-0 sweep of Duluth Marshall.
The Wolverines didn’t drop a set all day on their way to the win.
In singles, Lydia Delich took care of business at the top spot, downing Meredeith Boettcher 6-0, 6-1. Alli Fink was a winner at second singles, dispatching Danica Mark 6-1, 6-1.
Third and fourth singles were essentially perfect on the scoreboard with Mayme Scott winning at the third spot 6-0, 6-0 over Brooke Odland and Mattie Seppi winning 6-0, 6-0 at the fourth spot over Emma Adiniski.
In doubles, Sydney Spelts and Ayla Troutwine teamed up for a 6-2, 6-3 win over Grace Strandberg and Audrey Dodge at the No. 1 spot.
At second doubles, Alex Flannigan and Alyssa Grahek earned a 6-1, 6-1 win over Avery Lian and Georgia Kenney. Finally at third doubles, Emmi Peterson and Ava Dahl had no problems in their 6-1, 6-0 win over Ella Kovich and Saanvi Naveen.
The Wolverines finish the regular season with just one loss on their resume. Seeds for the upcoming Section 7AA tournament are set to be released today.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mesabi Range 3,
Alexandria Tech 2
ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team expected a tough road matchup Friday night with Alexandria Tech.
Despite being down 13-10 in the fifth and final set, the Norse rallied for the final five points to steal the win 3-2 (25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-13) from the Legends.
Kaelynn Kudis had a busy night for Mesabi Range, putting down 27 kills and nine blocks while digging up 21 balls. Kylee Huusko added 10 kills nad three blocks while Joey Westby had seven kills, 18 digs and four blocks.
Ari Jackson had four blocks. Abbigail Shuster had 27 digs while Steph Zimmer added 14. Lauren Lautiger put up 45 set assists to go with 10 digs and three aces.
Mesabi Range (11-6, 8-2 MCAC North) took on Northland Saturday and will host Central Lakes on Wednesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.